Where LSU Ranks in New AP Top 25 After Texas A&M Game

After dropping a week three game in an emotional battle for the first conference game of the season, the LSU Tigers needed a bounce-back win at home against the Texas A&M Aggies.

That was exactly what they did as they defended home turf and completely dominated the Aggies, blowing them out for a 35-6 win that was exactly what head coach Lane Kiffin needed to see from his team.

The Tigers now move to 3-1 on the season, with a win over a ranked opponent, but it wasn't enough to move up or even stay in the same spot as they moved the No. 11 ranking after being jumped by the Florida Gators.

Bounce Back Win Was Needed

LSU Tigers line up in front of fans after the win over the Texas A&M Aggies at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After an emotional loss to the Ole Miss Rebels, the Tigers had questions to answer surrounding the success envisioned for the program. That included Kiffin, who needed to show that he could wipe the loss from memory as well.

Dominating the Aggies was exactly what was needed, and the Tigers looked great throughout the entire game, dominating on defense and in the passing game.

There is still some season left for the Tigers to continue ironing out the wrinkles, but responding with such a dominant win adds plenty of confidence for a team that needs a little after week three.

What's Next

The Tigers needed a big win, and perhaps more importantly, the program needed to show that they could shake the emotional loss to the Rebels from week three. Not only did they prove that they were able to, but they won in a convincing fashion, instilling confidence back in what the team can accomplish.

However, the schedule doesn't get any easier the rest of the way for the Tigers. The program gets its final non-conference game of the season, and a tune-up matchup against McNeese, which could be the best time for it after Leavitt appeared to be dealing with a lower-body injury in the win.

Following that, they get to face off against the Kentucky Wildcats and the top-25-ranked Mississippi State Bulldogs. Continuing to win after those games could see the ranking continue to rise, but three of their final four games are against current top-15-ranked opponents.

The Tigers got the win they needed, and will have plenty more opportunities to raise their ranking, but the path forward isn't easy.

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