No. 11 LSU vs. McNeese State: How to Watch, Odds, Injuries, and More

After stumbling in week three, the LSU Tigers entered week four of the season needing to find a way back into the win column to get the season back on track.

They did exactly that, handling the Texas A&M Aggies to move to 3-1. Now the Tigers remain in Baton Rouge, ready to take on the McNeese State Cowboys as the program handles a mounting injury list.

Here is how to watch the Tigers' final non-conference game of the year.

How to Watch LSU vs. McNeese State

LSU Tigers head coach Lane Kiffin reacts during the second half against the Texas A&M Aggies at Tiger Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Who: No. 11 LSU Tigers 3-1 (1-1 in SEC) vs. McNeese State Cowboys 2-3 (1-2 in Southland Conference)

No. 11 LSU Tigers 3-1 (1-1 in SEC) vs. McNeese State Cowboys 2-3 (1-2 in Southland Conference) What: Week five matchup

Week five matchup When: Saturday, October 3, at 6:45 p.m. CT

Saturday, October 3, at 6:45 p.m. CT Where: Tiger Stadium (Baton Rouge, Louisiana)

Tiger Stadium (Baton Rouge, Louisiana) TV/Streaming: SEC Network

SEC Network Radio: LSU Sports Radio Network

LSU Sports Radio Network Radio Announcers: Chris Blair (play-by-play), Jacob Hester (color), Gordy Rush (sideline reporter)

Chris Blair (play-by-play), Jacob Hester (color), Gordy Rush (sideline reporter) Last Season: Despite a 4-0 start, the Tigers would fall to 5-3 after an embarrassing home loss to the Texas A&M Aggies that would result in the program opting for a head coaching change, and would finish 2-3 the rest of the way for a 7-6 record. In Viator's return to the helm, the Cowboys would go 5-7 and 4-4 in conference play.

Despite a 4-0 start, the Tigers would fall to 5-3 after an embarrassing home loss to the Texas A&M Aggies that would result in the program opting for a head coaching change, and would finish 2-3 the rest of the way for a 7-6 record. In Viator's return to the helm, the Cowboys would go 5-7 and 4-4 in conference play. Series History: The Tigers lead the all-time series 2-0, with the most recent meeting coming in 2021.

Meet the Coaches

Louisiana Monroe Warhawks head coach Matt Viator calls for a tipped ball during the second quarter against the Texas A&M Aggies at Kyle Field. | USA TODAY Sports

Matt Viator, McNeese: Viator was a longtime coach with the Cowboys, spending 10 seasons with the program from 2006 to 2015 before taking the job at Louisiana-Monroe. He now returns for his second year at the helm, and he has amassed a 7-10 record so far.

Lane Kiffin, LSU: Kiffin is one of the most prolific head coaching names in the sport, and he enters Year 16 as a head coach, and his first one in Baton Rouge. He comes from his longest stop yet, of six years, where he guided the Ole Miss Rebels to the College Football Playoff. He holds a 118-54 all-time head coaching record.

Betting Odds Via Draft Kings

Spread: LSU -53.5 (-110), McNeese State +53.5 (-110)

LSU -53.5 (-110), McNeese State +53.5 (-110) Over/Under: 60.5 (O -110, U -110)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants to help, call 1-800-Gambler .

Injury Report

There is no official injury report from the Tigers, as this isn't a conference game, but they will be without Trey'Dez Green, Whit Weeks, Dashawn Spears, Charles Ross II, Phillip Wright III, and Gabe Reliford. The status of quarterback Sam Leavitt is also uncertain, as he was dealing with a lower-body injury during the week four matchup.

What to Know About the Cowboys

The Cowboys are a fairly balanced team, surrendering 23 points per game but scoring just 28 points per game this year. Starting quarterback Devin Lippold is a major piece of their offense, as the leading passer and second on the team in rushing yards. He has accuracy concerns, completing just 57.1 percent of his passes this year.

Defensively, they are led by linebacker Landon Barrett and Emauri Sibley, who are first and third on the team in tackles. Iyioluwa Adekoya and Royce Maloles lead the team with two sacks each.

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