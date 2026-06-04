LSU vs. McNeese State: The Matchups That Will Decide the Game

When the McNeese State Cowboys travel to Baton Rouge to face off against the LSU Tigers, they will be encountering probably the stiffest competition of their season.

Head coach Lane Kiffin's remodeled LSU roster consists of the best portal talent from the offseason, as well as seasoned veterans that are looking for a meaningful season to announce the new era that the Tigers are facing. LSU will be battling much tougher teams than McNeese State — but that doesn't mean that the game won't matter.

The Cowboys still have some cards up their sleeve in hopes to avoid full domination. from the Tigers. Here are three key player matchups that will define the week five game.

Coleby Hamm vs. TJ Dottery

Ole Miss Rebels linebacker TJ Dottery (6) celebrates his tackle against the Miami Hurricanes during their Vrbo Fiesta Bowl matchup at State Farm Stadium on Jan. 8, 2026. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

McNeese State's best returning running back will have to go against LSU's newest defensive weapon. Running back Coleby Hamm is a key component of McNeese State's offense, but linebacker TJ Dottery will be on the hunt to shut him down.

Dottery was recruited to LSU out of Ole Miss in order to support the run stop effort, and based off of his performance last season with the Rebels, he should be pretty effective in that area. McNeese State's offensive strategy revolves around the high number of running backs that will be attempting to wear down the defense and be productive down the field, which gives Dottery plenty of targets to aim for during this game.

Whit Weeks vs. Jake Strong

Oct 11, 2025; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers linebacker Whit Weeks (40) against the South Carolina Gamecocks during the first half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

LSU's longtime defense leader, linebacker Whit Weeks, will have one goal during the game against McNeese State: Bring down dual-threat quarterback Jake Strong.

In leading the pass rush effort, Weeks should have a relatively easy path to reaching Strong and completely stopping the Cowboys' offensive efforts at the line of scrimmage. Weeks is part of the reason why LSU's defense should shine so brightly over the 2026-27 season, especially in regards to breaking through the line and collapsing the pocket. With McNeese State's under-sized and vulnerable offensive line, Weeks will have a clear path ahead to racking up sacks as he seeks to prove that he is one of the top defenders in the SEC this season.

Javon Davis vs. Jayce Brown

Nov 15, 2025; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Kansas State Wildcats wide receiver Jayce Brown (1) celebrates in the end zone after a touchdown during the first half against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Boone Pickens Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | William Purnell-Imagn Images

McNeese State will likely match its top-rated returning secondary member against LSU's transfer pass-catcher at the X, pitting safety Javon Davis againsst wide receiver Jayce Brown.

Davis has been with McNeese State for his entire collegiate career, finishing last season with 43 tackles, a sack, 2.5 tackles for loss, four pass break-ups and a quarterback hurry to cement him as the most versatile and physical secondary member on the Cowboys' roster.

Against Kansas State transfer Brown, the safety will be facing a tough test as the two will likely be battling for the ball heavily throughout the game. If McNeese State wants a shot at pinning down LSU's explosive offense, it will be crucial for Davis to limit Brown. If he can't lock him down, be prepared for the Tigers to run all over the Cowboys' downfield defense and find their way into the endzone.

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