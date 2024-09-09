LSU vs. South Carolina Odds: The Early Betting Lines for LSU Football in Week 3
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers will hit the road to South Carolina this week for a showdown against the Gamecocks to open SEC play.
All eyes will be on the Week 3 matchup with ESPN's College GameDay making their way to Columbia for the highly anticipated conference matchup.
The early betting lines have been released with the Bayou Bengals revealed as the early favorites heading into the contest.
The Early Betting Lines: Week 3 Edition
LSU: -7.5 (-102)
South Carolina: +7.5 (-120)
LSU to Win: -265
South Carolina to Win: +215
Over 52.5 Points: -110
Under 52.5 Points: -110
*All odds via FanDuel*
LSU vs. South Carolina Betting Trends
- LSU is 5-2 against the spread in its last 7 games against South Carolina
- Total went under in South Carolina's last 5 games
- Total went over in 5 of LSU's last road games
- Gamecocks are 4-1 against the spread in last 5 games in September
- Total went over in LSU's last 5 games against SEC teams
- Total went under in 4 of South Carolina's last 5 home games
- LSU is 1-4 against the spread in last 5 September game
- Total went under in 5 of Gamecocks' last 6 games against SEC teams
How to Watch
When: Saturday, Sept. 14
Time: 11 a.m. CT
Channel: ABC Network
The Game Changer: Zavion Thomas
“His presence back there allows us better field position. We struggled the last couple years. He’s been able to get us great field position. He’s a weapon for us," Kelly said following Week 2. "That’s what we were looking for when we went into the portal, somebody that could do that. He’s been an important part of our special teams.”
Garrett Nussmeier's Effectiveness
“Garrett is a really effective and efficient thrower of the football. We saw [Saturday] that, when he gets the opportunity, he can run the football for us," Kelly said. "He’s very athletic, he can certainly do that. He’s nowhere near any of the issues that we have.”
More LSU News:
Instant Takeaways: LSU Takes Down Nicholls State 44-21 in Week 2
Five-Star LSU Commit DJ Pickett Visits ACC Program in Week 2
Nick Saban Calls LSU Quarterback Garrett Nussmeier a "Sleeper" Ahead of 2024 Season
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU program.