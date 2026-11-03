LSU vs. Texas Kickoff Time Remains Uncertain as SEC Delays Final Decision

LSU's November 14 matchup against Texas is guaranteed a national audience on ABC, but whether the Tigers will play under the lights in Death Valley remains undecided.

The Southeastern Conference announced Monday that LSU and Texas will kick off at either 2:30 p.m. or 6:30 p.m. CT, with the final decision coming after Saturday's slate of games.

The Tigers' opportunity to secure the primetime window could depend on how they perform against Alabama, as well as the results of several other ranked SEC matchups.

LSU and Texas Have a Chance to Strengthen Their Primetime Case

Sep 7, 2019; Austin, TX, USA; LSU Tigers running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (22) is stopped by a host of Texas Longhorns defenders in the first half at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ronald Cortes-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

No. 15 LSU and No. 10 Texas enter the weekend with identical 6-2 records, placing both programs within striking distance of the College Football Playoff conversation.

However, neither team faces an easy road to November 14.

LSU welcomes No. 9 Alabama to Tiger Stadium on Saturday, while Texas travels to Columbia for a matchup with No. 19 Missouri.

Both games carry implications beyond conference standings.

An LSU victory over Alabama would give head coach Lane Kiffin a signature win in his first season leading the Tigers, potentially strengthening the national appeal of the following week's matchup against Texas.

Meanwhile, a Texas victory over Missouri would keep the Longhorns firmly in the postseason conversation and set up a meeting between two programs coming off ranked victories.

That scenario could make LSU-Texas an attractive candidate for ABC's 6:30 p.m. broadcast.

However, the Tigers and Longhorns aren't the only programs competing for the network's primetime window.

Georgia and Missouri Could Determine LSU's Kickoff Time

The SEC also announced that Missouri's November 14 matchup against No. 2 Georgia will air on ABC, with kickoff scheduled for either 2:30 p.m. or 6:30 p.m. CT.

That creates a direct scheduling comparison between two potentially significant conference matchups.

Georgia travels to face No. 12 Ole Miss on Saturday, while Missouri hosts Texas.

The results of those contests could substantially change the stakes surrounding Georgia-Missouri.

Should Georgia defeat Ole Miss and Missouri upset Texas, their matchup could become an especially attractive primetime option.

Conversely, victories by LSU and Texas would strengthen the case for bringing ABC's evening broadcast to Baton Rouge.

The SEC has not announced specific criteria for determining which game receives the later kickoff, meaning those scenarios remain possibilities rather than guarantees.

A Night Game in Death Valley Remains Possible

For LSU, the decision carries significance beyond television scheduling.

The Tigers have already been assigned a 2:30 p.m. kickoff for Saturday's matchup against Alabama, marking the first daytime meeting between the programs in Tiger Stadium since 2010.

A 6:30 p.m. kickoff against Texas would give LSU another opportunity to showcase Death Valley under the lights during Kiffin's inaugural season.

It would also mark the Longhorns' first visit to Baton Rouge since 1953, adding historical significance to an already anticipated matchup.

Regardless of Saturday's results, LSU and Texas will meet on ABC on November 14.

The remaining question is whether the matchup will receive the network's afternoon window or one of college football's most coveted primetime slots.

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