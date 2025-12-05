Nation's No. 1 Prospect, Elite LSU Football Commit Remains Unsigned as Push Continues

Baton Rouge (La.) University Lab five-star prospect Lamar Brown remains unsigned as the LSU Tigers and his camp continue ongoing conversations surrounding his future.

Brown, the No. 1 overall prospect in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle, made the decision to commit to the LSU Tigers in July with the Bayou Bengals then landing the top-ranked recruit in America.

In what became a two-team race between the LSU Tigers and Texas A&M Aggies, the opportunity to play in front of his friends and family set the pace in his decision-making process.

"It just feels good to play for my state and city. Not just for three or four years but for years after football life. I'm just blessed to be in this position and ready to play in Tiger Stadium," Brown said after his commitment.

For the 6-foot-3, 285-pounder, his relationship with LSU associate head coach and recruiting guru, Frank Wilson, played a pivotal role in his commitment to the program in Baton Rouge.

"Frank Wilson - He's been on me since the first day. The whole staff, I have a relationship with the whole staff, everybody on the staff that helped for this moment," Brown said after his pledge to LSU in July.

Now, with Lane Kiffin taking over as the new head coach of the LSU Tigers, there remains uncertainty surrounding the staff in Baton Rouge - specifically Wilson's role along with Brown's position coach.

According to a report from WDSU News on Thursday evening, LSU Tigers defensive coordinator Blake Baker is trending to become the next head coach of the Tulane Green Wave, once again placing another hurdle in Brown's decision-making process.

Kiffin brought multiple offensive staff members from Ole Miss with him to LSU, but the defensive side remains up in the air where Brown, the No. 1 athlete in the country, is expected to play defensive line in college.

Now, after the first two days of the Early Signing Period, Brown remains unsigned despite sitting verbally committed to the LSU Tigers.

Sources with knowledge of Brown's recruitment believe Brown could ultimately sign with the LSU Tigers on Friday - the final day of the Early Signing Period.

The current expectation is that Brown will make things official with Kiffin and Co. on Friday, but as a summer enrollee, he has the option to wait until National Signing Day in February to make his move - though that does not appear to be the case at this stage.

New Orleans (La.) Edna Karr five-star defensive lineman Richard Anderson was not expected to sign with the LSU Tigers on Wednesday, for the same reasons as Brown, but elected to follow through on his commitment where he signed the paperwork necessary during the first day of the signing period.

Now, all attention is on Brown where the LSU Tigers look to lock in the No. 1 overall prospect in America to join the double-digit signees in the 2026 Recruiting Class.

