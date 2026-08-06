The Tight End Position is Already Becoming a Bigger Part of LSU's Offense

Fall camp has officially arrived, which means we'll get our best chance to look at the 2026 LSU Tigers. Over the next few weeks, football activities will ramp up as the Tigers prepare for kickoff against Clemson.

Quarterback Sam Leavitt missed all of spring ball, so this is his first real chance to show LSU fans what he's got. There is a lot of energy and excitement around this team, but head coach Lane Kiffin isn't listening to the noise.

Kiffin's offense will be a strength of this retooled roster. He and Charlie Weiss Jr.'s scheme could benefit one position.

Trey'Dez Green Could Play a Massive Part of LSU's Offense

Louisiana State Tigers tight end Trey'Dez Green runs with the ball. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The wide receiver room was given a massive overhaul this offseason, but the mainstay in the passing game was tight end Trey'Dez Green. He recorded a team-leading seven touchdowns and finished with 33 catches for 433 yards.

On day one of fall camp, Green led the tight end room and got reps at the goal line. He could have a breakout season with the Tigers. It helps that Green will have better quarterback play with Leavitt, and the talented wideouts should free up more one-on-one opportunities.

He was named to the Mackey Award Preseason Watch List, which honors college football's best tight end. That's the ceiling for Green. He has the intangibles to become one of the premier pass catchers in the sport. It's about maximizing his chances.

LSU is looking to improve in the red zone. They struggled mightily inside the 20-yard line last season, so it starts with finding Green in the red zone. He mentioned that Kiffin will use him differently compared to last year.

"[Kiffin] has been creating mismatches," Green said at SEC Media Days. "I have been moving around the whole field. I don't think I have lined up in the same formation each drive. It is different."

And it's not just Green who could thrive in this new-look offense. Pitt transfer Malachi Thomas received some work with Green in yesterday's practice. Thomas wasn't used a ton in the passing game at Pitt, recording 13 catches and a pair of touchdowns.

It seems likely that he'll be used in run-blocking situations, while Green will be utilized as a bigger wide receiver. This LSU roster is versatile, and Kiffin should feel excited about where he can take this offense in 2026.

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