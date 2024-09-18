LSU Wide Receiver Aaron Anderson's Development Elevating the Tigers' Offense
LSU wide receiver Aaron Anderson has taken that next step in his development for the Bayou Bengals while emerging as a lethal threat for the offense.
Through three weeks, Anderson has reeled in five receptions per game with rapport growing with signal-caller Garrett Nussmeier.
The second-year Tiger leads the program in receiving yards (223) and yards per catch (14.9) while carving out a role in the wide receiver room.
What's led to the hot start in 2024? Everything he's doing both on and off the field.
"It's everything he does in his life," LSU head coach Brian Kelly said on Monday. "It's going to class, being on time, his practice habits, framing the ball, catching the ball, it's just everything. It's the natural maturity that comes with being in the program."
It was mandatory LSU received production from returning players after the departures of first round NFL Draft selections Malik Nabers and Brian Thomas, but Anderson's immediate impact has been a positive sign.
The Tigers have been without starting receiver Chris Hilton through the first three weeks of the season. With Hilton out, Anderson has become a key weapon for Nussmeier and Co.
It's been no surprise for Kelly and the LSU coaching staff.
"You could see it coming. We had a sense this was going to begin to show itself for him and there would be more production because his process is so much better," Kelly said. "I think that is going to continue for him."
Anderson is up to 15 receptions on the season with 223 yards and one touchdown on 14.9 yards per catch.
LSU offensive coordinator Joe Sloan has been presented a challenging task in redesigning the Tigers' offense from a season ago.
After the program boasted a Top 5 offense in college football led by Jayden Daniels, Nabers and Thomas, picking up the pieces was always going to be difficult.
"When you have two first-year coordinators, they're learning their personnel, who they want to use, who are the best 11 in each situation and then what schemes put us in the best positions to succeed? Now we'll have to go and prepare accordingly," Kelly said.
"I'm not saying we're making wholesale changes but they get a chance to evaluate their personnel. The big takeaway here is when you're making mistakes, are you putting your guys in the right position, do you have the guys in the right position and then are you preparing them for those scenarios? It can only be one of those three things. All of those are on the table."
It's evident Anderson has routinely being put in the right position for the Tigers as he becomes a lethal weapon for the Bayou Bengals in 2024.
The Louisiana native is carving out an impressive role for his hometown school with the chance to continue exceeding expectations for LSU.
