LSU WR Zavion Thomas: 'Coming to LSU Has Been a Dream'
LSU wide receiver Zavion Thomas described playing for the Tigers as a "dream" after making the move from Mississippi State to LSU during the offseason.
Now, the electrifying receiver/return specialist has become one of the Bayou Bengals' most impactful transfers through the first two weeks of the season.
Thomas, a Louisiana native, has dreamt of playing for the Tigers all his life. Through two games, he's made the most of his opportunities.
The star return man caught up with reporters on Tuesday to discuss his immediate impact, Garrett Nussmeier and how he can continue shining as a return man:
The Atmosphere of Death Valley
“I heard it a lot before the year. Everyone told me it’s different catching punts and kicks in Death Valley, but it never really got to me. I just have the confidence to catch the ball and make plays every time.”
Playing for His Home State, LSU Tigers
“I love it. It’s a real brotherhood. I have players on the team I haven’t known for a long time, but it feels like I have.”
Making Plays on Offense
“[Offensive coordinator Joe Sloan] gives me the opportunity to make plays and his belief and confidence in me means a lot. I’ve worked on the jugs from different angles and built more confidence in my hands.”
Garrett Nussmeier's Impact
“Garrett is a cool dude, especially off the field. He’ll always go over plays with you or you can just pull up to his house. He loves his dog and he loves playing the video game too. My confidence with him is through the roof.”
Preparing for Inclement Weather in South Carolina
“It’s important because Coach [Brian] Kelly was telling us the weather might be bad in South Carolina. So catching the ball while its wet is getting us prepared for Saturday.”
Impacting Special Teams
“[Special Teams Coordinator Bob Diaco] gives me confidence every day, telling me ‘you’re an All-American’ and just telling me to go out there and make a play. My first punt return ever was against Georgia and it was off the bounce and getting it off the bounce is nice because it gives me an extra burst, so I didn’t second guess catching it off the bounce against Nicholls.”
More LSU News:
Instant Takeaways: LSU Takes Down Nicholls State 44-21 in Week 2
Five-Star LSU Commit DJ Pickett Visits ACC Program in Week 2
Nick Saban Calls LSU Quarterback Garrett Nussmeier a "Sleeper" Ahead of 2024 Season
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU program.