A Major Weapon is Emerging at WR for LSU's Offense

LSU newcomer Jackson Harris delivered his best performance since arriving in Baton Rouge in No. 10 LSU's 35-6 win over No. 23 Texas A&M, hauling in six receptions for a career-high 163 yards and two touchdowns.

It was the type of performance that showed exactly why Lane Kiffin and the Tigers went into the transfer portal to bring the former Hawaii standout to Baton Rouge.

Kiffin admitted that he and the coaching staff talked with Harris about taking his game to a new level against Texas A&M, and he certainly stepped up.

Jackson Harris Answered the Call From Lane Kiffin

LSU Tigers head coach Lane Kiffin stands on the field during warm up against the Texas A&M Aggies at Tiger Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"We talked a lot with Jackson this week, even right after warmups as we were out there, about really stepping up," Kiffin said after the game.

Harris hadn't necessarily played poorly through LSU's first three games. The opportunities simply hadn't consistently found him.

"When he had [previous opportunities], he looked good and ran well with the ball," Kiffin said.

Those opportunities came early and often against the Aggies.

Harris first found the end zone late in the second quarter when quarterback Sam Leavitt connected with him for a 16-yard touchdown, giving LSU a 14-3 advantage heading into halftime.

His biggest play, however, came after the break.

Facing fourth-and-one from LSU's own 43-yard line, Kiffin elected to keep his offense on the field. Instead of simply trying to move the chains, the Tigers went for much more.

LSU Tigers wide receiver Jackson Harris (4) runs the ball during the third quarter against the Texas A&M Aggies at Tiger Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Leavitt faked the handoff and Harris slipped behind the Texas A&M defense completely uncovered. Kiffin was already sprinting down the LSU sideline before the ball reached Harris' hands.

Fifty-seven yards later, Harris was in the end zone and LSU had a 21-3 lead.

"My heart got caught beating a little bit when they called it because I knew it was going to work, and we were repping it all week," Harris said.

The play showed exactly what Harris can bring to Kiffin's offense.

At 6-foot-2 and 205 pounds, Harris gives LSU size on the outside, but his ability to create explosive plays downfield separates him.

"The things we had seen on tape of why we brought him here, he's a big, sleek outside receiver, so it was awesome to see," Kiffin said.

That explosiveness didn't suddenly appear Saturday night.

LSU Tigers head coach Lane Kiffin reacts to a call during the second quarter against the Texas A&M Aggies at Tiger Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Harris came to LSU after earning First-Team All-Mountain West honors at Hawaii in 2025. He caught 49 passes for 963 yards and 12 touchdowns, averaging 19.65 yards per reception.

Through his first four games at LSU, Harris has 11 receptions for 280 yards and two touchdowns, averaging more than 25 yards per catch.

Against Texas A&M, Harris went from showing flashes, to stealing the spotlight.

His 163 receiving yards surpassed his previous career high of 153, which he set at Hawaii against Wyoming last season.

The breakout also came at an important time for LSU.

The Tigers were without tight end Trey'Dez Green, who had emerged as one of Leavitt's top targets before suffering an injury against Ole Miss.

Without Green, LSU needed someone else to take advantage of those opportunities in the passing game.

Harris did exactly that.

"A lot of those plays were kind of similar types of play-action, Trey'Dez-type plays," Kiffin said.

Jackson Harris 4, The LSU Tigers take on the Texas A&M Aggies. September 19, 2026; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; at Tiger Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Harris also entered the game with a message from one of LSU's former receivers fresh in his mind.

Former LSU and NFL wide receiver Jarvis Landry spoke to the team Friday and emphasized the importance of the Tigers' receivers making plays.

"Jarvis Landry, he came to talk to us [Friday]," Harris said. "He was just like, 'The season and this offense and this team [are going to] come down to us making plays.'"

Harris and the LSU receiving corps answered that challenge.

Winston Watkins Jr. added five receptions for 107 yards, while Harris led the way with 163. Together, the two accounted for 270 of Leavitt's 312 passing yards.

For Harris, Landry's message also served as a reminder of the standard that comes with playing receiver at LSU.

"There's a standard here, and it's on the wall in the receiver room, like Ja'Marr Chase, Justin Jefferson, all them," Harris said. "I think we took that to heart."

One performance doesn't put Harris alongside those names. But Saturday night showed why he could become increasingly important to LSU's offense.

The Tigers don't need Harris to produce 163 yards every week. What they need is the threat he showed against Texas A&M, a receiver capable of changing a game with one touch.

Kiffin brought Harris to Baton Rouge because he had already shown that ability at Hawaii. Just four games into his LSU career, Harris is etching his name into Tiger history.

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