The LSU Football Injury Update: Latest Status Update on Linebacker Whit Weeks
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers saw sophomore linebacker Whit Weeks suffer a gruesome injury during the program's Texas Bowl victory over the Baylor Bears on New Year's Eve.
Weeks, the Southeastern Conference leader in solo tackles during the 2024 regular season, played an integral part on LSU's defense as the clearcut leader in the locker room.
After a breakout campaign, the superstar defensive piece suffered a brutal injury in the final game of the year against the Baylor Bears.
Weeks suffered dislocated ankle and a fractured tibia, according to a report from The Advocate. He underwent successful surgery just days after the injury and did not suffer any ligament damage to the injured ankle.
But the coveted Tiger is in good spirits as he navigates his rehabilitation process. Weeks posted a statement on social media just after undergoing surgery.
Weeks' Statement:
"Football is without a doubt the greatest sport in the world. It has the highest highs, and the lowest lows. God has a plan for us all and everything happens for a reason.
"Those highs wouldn't be so sweet if it wasn't for the lows hurting so bad. That's life. And the best part about football is you get to share every moment with your BROTHERS. It takes a group of men who come together as one in order to do something special in this sport, and that's what we strive for each and every day. 2025 will be our year. GEAUX TIGERS"
Now, LSU head coach Brian Kelly has updated the status of Weeks in an interview with The Advocate.
The starting linebacker for the Tigers will miss Spring Camp as he continues recovery, but will be cleared for June to work through summer workouts into August's Fall Camp.
“He's got a little bit of a limp, but he's made incredible progress,” Kelly said of Weeks. “He, too, will be cleared for June, which gives us eight weeks of great physical conditioning for those guys leading into preseason camp.”
Weeks has become one of the faces of the LSU football program. He's taken on a leadership role and quickly won over the locker room in Baton Rouge.
While LSU worked through an important December of recruiting Transfer Portal pieces, it was Weeks who helped assist the program in spending time with visitors.
Weeks and Garrett Nussmeier took the lead during recruiting visits with transfers whether it was going to dinners, hosting poker nights and more.
"I don't know how many fancy dinners I've been to in the past couple of weeks," Weeks said in December. "I've been to a lot. Any time we have a transfer visit, I'm going to dinner with them."
Weeks understands what can be accomplished next season in Death Valley. From Nussmeier returning to newcomers preparing to take that next step, the program is beginning to trend in the right direction.
Why does Weeks take the time out of his schedule to help recruit? The sole reason is that he believes in what is being built in Baton Rouge. There's a growing sense that LSU will turn the corner in 2025 and Weeks firmly believes that.
"I want to [help recruit] because I want us to have a great team next year. I will do everything I can to get these guys here," Weeks said. "It's pretty much me and Nuss leading the charge of hanging out with these dudes. We get together, have a good time any time anybody comes into town."
Now, he'll work through a rehabilitation process in order to get his ankle back up to speed this offseason prior to a 2025 season with high expectations.
