Marcus Freeman's Name Floating Around Coaching Carousel Amid LSU Football's Search
Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman has emerged as a hot commodity on the coaching carousel this fall despite thriving as the shot-caller in South Bend.
The fast-rising decision-maker has helped elevate the Fighting Irish to National Championship contenders while hitting the recruiting trail with force since taking over the team four seasons ago.
But it hasn't stopped Freeman's name from being tossed around in coaching searches across the country despite it being a long-shot to get him out of Notre Dame.
“If my name is being mentioned for another job, that’s somebody else’s noise,” Freeman said. “That ain’t the noise that Marcus Freeman is putting in his mind.”
The LSU Tigers are in search of a new head coach following the firing of Brian Kelly on Oct. 26 amid a 5-3 start to the 2025 season in what has become an ugly saga.
“I just don’t think this is the way to go about this. Because this is one of those things you want to go away. Once you make the decision (to fire Kelly), make it go away,” ESPN's Rece Davis said on Wednesday’s episode of the College GameDay Podcast.
“Instead, … you think he’s just going to walk away and leave this money on the table without fighting back? You know him. I just think that this is one of those things that you need to make go away. Pay him his money, come to an agreement, do something and move on. … Do you really want this to be that ugly?”
Now, Freeman's name, among others, has floated around as a potential candidate for the LSU Tigers gig - even though it's unlikely.
If Freeman is willing to pick up the phone, the Notre Dame decision-maker is worth reaching out to as he carves out a path as one of the top head coaches in America.
For the LSU Tigers, the list of potential candidates is seemingly growing by the day.
LSU Tigers Next Head Coach Odds [BetOnline]:
1. Nick Saban: +200
2. Lane Kiffin: +375
3. Joe Brady: +400
4. Clark Lea: +500
5. Dan Lanning: +700
6. James Franklin: +900
7. Jon Sumrall: +1000
8. Brent Key: +1400
9. Jimbo Fisher: +1800
10. Kenny Dillingham: +2000
