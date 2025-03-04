Miami Dolphins Select LSU Football's Will Campbell in Latest NFL Mock Draft
LSU offensive lineman Will Campbell is fresh off of a dominant showing during last week's 2025 NFL Combine in Indianapolis.
Campbell took Baton Rouge by storm during his three seasons with the Tigers after solidifying his status as one of the top picks in this year's NFL Draft.
Heading into the Combine, all eyes were on the arm length of Campbell and if it would be a problem moving forward, but for Campbell, the proof is in the tape.
“I’ve shown everything I need to on tape to show that I can play tackle at an elite level," Campbell said at the NFL Combine.
The "concern" doesn't phase Campbell with NFL organizations also showing buy-in.
"You can go look at my tape, and there’s not one play on there that when I get beat you can say, oh, that’s because he has shorter arms," Campbell said. "I don’t have stereotypical offensive tackle arms, but I’m aware of that, and that’s something that I use every week to my game plan in preparation on how to attack different defenders.”
Now, the updated Mock Drafts are rolling in with Campbell remaining a priority pick.
ESPN revealed the latest Mock Draft with analyst Jordan Reid projecting the first two rounds of the 2025 NFL Draft.
Will Campbell: No. 13 Overall to the Miami Dolphins
"The Dolphins have issues throughout their offensive line, with center being the only set spot. Starting guards Liam Eichenberg and Robert Jones are free agents, and Miami coach Mike McDaniel said that the team is operating under the notion that oft-injured tackle Terron Armstead will not return in 2025.
"The Dolphins need help up front, and Campbell would address a major need. He's a polished technician with plenty of physicality. While he'd be a good tackle, he has the potential to be an A-level interior starter."
The Expert Takes on Campbell:
According to Evan Lazar, "Will Campbell’s official arm length is 32 5/8” at the combine. There are a few notable outliers playing tackle with below 33-inch arms, but it’s rare. Josh Simmons (33”) and Kelvin Banks (33.5”) aren’t particularly long, either."
Campbell has formally met with multiple organizations including the hometown New Orleans Saints and San Francisco 49ers, according to multiple reports.
Brian Baldinger of NFL Network: "Will Campbell is a great looking prospect. Natural Left Tackle with great feet; great leverage. I think he is an OT not an OG; regardless of measurements coming in Indy."
