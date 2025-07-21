Nation's No. 1 Athlete, Five-Star LSU Football Commit Recruiting No. 1 Tight End
Ruston (La.) five-star tight end Ahmad Hudson is navigating a critical offseason in both his development and recruiting with contenders beginning to emerge this summer.
Hudson, the No. 1 rated tight end in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle, has become one of the top dual-sport athletes in America where he also shines as a Top-25 overall prospect in basketball.
The 6-foot-6, 230-pounder has reeled in offers from the likes of the LSU Tigers, Alabama Crimson Tide, Ole Miss Rebels and Texas A&M Aggies, among others, with Brian Kelly and Co. gaining momentum as serious contenders.
Hudson is coming off of a sophomore season where he logged 39 receptions for 754 yards and six touchdowns during his breakout campaign.
On the hardwood, he was named the Ruston Daily Leader MVP and Louisiana District 2-5A MVP as a sophomore after averaging 21 points, 14 rebounds and 3 blocks per game.
Now, Hudson's recruitment process is blossoming this offseason with programs recruiting him as a dual-sport athlete.
He's recently reeled in basketball offers from the Alabama Crimson Tide and Auburn Tigers with both programs also in the mix in football.
For the LSU Tigers, the program has already offered Hudson in both sports with the hometown program generating significant buzz in his process.
Kelly and Co. have a foot on the gas for Hudson in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle as the No. 1 tight end on the program's board and he's feeling the love from the program.
Hudson recently caught up with Rivals' Sam Spiegelman where he dove into his contenders, but the main takeaway was a recent LSU commitment chiming in.
Baton Rouge (La.) University Lab five-star athlete Lamar Brown verbally pledged tothe LSU Tigers on July 10 and has become a vocal recruiter ever since.
Now, he's voiced his thoughts on Hudson as he begins recruiting the No. 1 tight end in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle.
Brown, a 6-foot-3, 285-pound menace in the trenches, committed to the LSU Tigers over the Texas A&M Aggies in July where he immediately became the headliner in the class as the top-ranked prospect.
The opportunity to remain home and suit up for the Bayou Bengals paved the way.
"It just feels good to play for my state and city. Not just for three or four years but for years after football life. I'm just blessed to be in this position and ready to play in Tiger Stadium," Brown said.
"Frank Wilson. He's been on me since the first day. The whole staff, I have a relationship with the whole staff, everybody on the staff that helped for this moment."
Now, Brown is looking to keep one of the top prospects in Louisiana home as he puts on his recruiting cap for Hudson.
LSU remains a contender for Hudson, but it'll be a battle down the stretch with the likes of the Nebraska Cornhuskers, Alabama Crimson Tide, Ohio State Buckeyes and Florida Gators, among others, beginning to intensify their pursuit.
The 247Sports Evaluation: "Large, athletic pass-catching target who owns promising snaps at wideout and as a traditional attached tight end. Highly instinctive in the air with late-adjustment skill and body control, especially considering the size.
"Encouraging sophomore season context in regards to catch-window maximization via height/length/athleticism combination. Knows how to go get it and possesses the physical tools and explosiveness to do so. Particularly impressive second-jump athleticism on the basketball court that should translate to ball-winning ability in pads.
"Played varsity as a freshman, but sophomore season featured breakout productivity. Also revealed a convicted blocker who simply needs to clean up technique. Early in the 2027 process, looks like one of the highest-ceiling pass catchers in the country."
