National Analyst Believes Lane Kiffin Can Thrive in 'Villain Role' For LSU Football

The LSU Tigers have received the full 2026 schedule in what will be head coach Lane Kiffin's first season at the helm of the program with multiple blockbuster games on the docket.

After making the move to Baton Rouge, Kiffin has remained vocal about night games in Tiger Stadium and the expectation moving forward as the shot-caller of the program with several star-studded showdowns on the 2026 schedule.

"There is nothing like the feeling when you're on the other sideline and the intensity that you feel," Kiffin said of Death Valley. "It's like a weight that you feel.

"I've talked to head coaches who have been here before and they talk about feeling on the other sideline, like how they feel lifted up by the crowd and the intensity. Well, when you're on the other [visitor] sideline, you feel it the other way, especially as you get to crunch time and overtime at night."

But there are also iconic games on the 2026 schedule where LSU will hit the road to other SEC schools next season.

That includes a road matchup at Ole Miss in Week 3 [September 19] in what will be Kiffin's return to Oxford since departing on Nov. 30.

SEC Network's Roman Harper compared the return to Kiffin playing the role of the villain and how he wil thrive in it.

Roman Harper's Take: Kiffin The Villain

“I think he’s The Joker in all of this,” Harper said during the SEC schedule reveal show. “The fact that, The Joker, you think he’s going to have some kind of brilliant plan or, like, some grand scheme of why they’re doing actually what they’re doing. No. He just wants to see everything burn sometimes, and that is okay.

“Lane’s going to be exactly who Lane is all the time. I’m kind of here for it. It’s fine. I think, ultimately, the game’s still going to come down to execution.”

The LSU 2026 Schedule:



Week 1: Clemson

Week 2: La. Tech

Week 3: at Ole Miss

Week 4: Texas A&M

Week 5: McNeese

Week 6: at Kentucky

Week 7: Miss. State

Week 8: at Auburn

Week 9: Bye

Week 10: Alabama

Week 11: Texas

Week 12: at Tennessee

Week 13: at Arkansas



“Ole Miss is going to want this game, emotionally,” Harper added. “The school, Oxford itself, all of these things that feel personally that they helped Lane Kiffin become this better person and helped him grow in all these other ways, to only see Lane Kiffin leave you the first chance that he could to another place that you may not think is better than you. That ultimately, he chose somebody else.

“It’s going to be a great … soap opera that continues to go. And every time these two teams match up, this is all we’re going to talk about over and over and over again. It will not stop.”

