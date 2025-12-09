Nick Saban, Pete Carroll Endorse Lane Kiffin's Move From Ole Miss to LSU Football

In a move that still has social media buzzing, Lane Kiffin made the decision to depart the Ole Miss Rebels amid a College Football Playoff run to become the new head coach of the LSU Tigers.

The "Kiffin Sweepstakes" ultimately came down to LSU, Ole Miss, and Florida with the program in the Bayou State winning out and inking the coveted shot-caller to a massive contract to make the move.

But the decision quickly became one that was challenging for Kiffin where he relied on his family, friends, and mentors to assist him along the way.

College football icon Nick Saban and football legend Pete Carroll quickly became the savvy veterans that Kiffin fell back on during the decision-making process.

“Pete Carroll, really – he told me, you know, that he always told my dad that he’d look out for me, and so, when we were talking, he really channeled him, knowing him for so long, and he said this is exactly what he would do,” Kiffin said last Monday. “He would tell you, boy, go get it, go for it.”

“And, you know, Coach Saban kind of coached at another place in this conference, so I can’t really say exactly what he said,” Kiffin said, as the media in the room laughed. “But, I’ll say I think the world of Coach Saban, and I respect him.”

Dec 1, 2025; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; LSU president Wade Rousse, left, LSU new head coach Lane Kiffin and LSU athletic director Verge Ausberry stand together at South Stadium Club at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

Now, the pair of legendary head coaches have shared their thoughts on Kiffin's move to Baton Rouge.

Nick Saban:

"Lane Kiffin played a significant role in helping us win a national championship at Alabama, and I've always said he's one of the brightest offensive minds and one of the best play callers I've ever been around.

"He brought creativity, energy, and a real competitive spirit to everything he did. Lane has done a fantastic job everywhere he's been a head coach, especially with the success he built at Ole Miss and the turnaround he led at Florida Atlantic.

"I have no doubt he'll be a great fit at LSU, and I'm confident hell continue to elevate the tradition and meet the expectations of that program at a high level."

Bringing passion and a creative mindset to Baton Rouge @PeteCarroll pic.twitter.com/HKiRm5mX0z — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) December 9, 2025

Pete Carroll:

"I go way back with Monte Kiffin, of course, and I've known Lane just about his whole life, so I have a deep respect and love for the Kiffin family," Carroll shared in a statement to LSU.

"Lane has always been an innovative coach who is not afraid to push the boundaries and approach the job in his unique way, always searching for avenues to help his team improve and compete at the highest of levels.

"It's been a pleasure to track his success as a coach, most recently with the tremendous time he had at Ole Miss, and I know that he will bring that same passion and creative mindset to LSU."

More LSU News:

LSU Football Hires Elite Offensive Coordinator, Five Assistant to Lane Kiffin's Staff

Three Takeaways From Lane Kiffin's Introductory Press Conference With LSU Football

Lane Kiffin Reveals How Nick Saban, Pete Carroll Influenced Decision to LSU Football

Join the Community: