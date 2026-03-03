Pelicans vs. Lakers Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Tuesday, March 3

A fully healthy Los Angeles Lakers team is looking to make a push for the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference over the final month-plus of the 2025-26 NBA regular season.

The Lakers are set as home favorites – where they are 13-7 against the spread this season – on Tuesday night against the New Orleans Pelicans, who are playing better as of late.

L.A. has a 3-0 lead on the Pelicans in their season series, but New Orleans has won six of its last 10 games to climb out of the basement in the Western Conference.

On Tuesday, the Pels could be down Zion Williamson (ankle) after he missed the team’s loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday, which snapped a four-game winning streak. Williamson is listed as questionable for this game, and the Pelicans are a dreadful 3-14 this season when he doesn’t play.

The Lakers do not have a single player on their injury report for one of the first times this season, but can they pay that off with a big win at home?

Here’s a look at the betting odds, my favorite player prop and a prediction for this Western Conference clash.

Pelicans vs. Lakers Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Pelicans +8.5 (-108)

Lakers -8.5 (-112)

Moneyline

Pelicans: +275

Lakers: -345

Total

243.5 (Over -108/Under -112)

Pelicans vs. Lakers How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, March 3

Time: 10:30 p.m. EST

Venue: Crypto.com Arena

How to Watch (TV): Spectrum Sportsnet, FanDuel Sports Network (Local)

Pelicans record: 19-43

Lakers record: 36-24

Pelicans vs. Lakers Injury Reports

Pelicans Injury Report

Zion Williamson – questionable

Hunter Dickinson – out

Trey Alexander – out

Lakers Injury Report

None to report

Pelicans vs. Lakers Best NBA Prop Bets

Pelicans vs. Lakers Prediction and Pick

The Lakers have been a tough team to trust this season because they have one of the 10-worst defenses in the NBA, but I’m buying them at home against the Pelicans on Tuesday.

L.A. is 3-0 against New Orleans this season, winning by eight on the road, 12 at home and 14 on the road in their first three meetings. Now, the Pelicans may be without Williamson (ankle, questionable) for Tuesday’s matchup.

That’s a major concern, as the Pels are just 3-14 straight up in the 17 games that Williamson has missed this season. New Orleans has also struggled on the road overall, going 8-22 straight up in 30 games.

The Lakers are one of the best teams against the spread when favored at home this season (13-7), and they don’t have a single player on the injury report on Tuesday. L.A. is just two games out of the No. 3 seed in the West, and I think it’s been a little undervalued given all the injuries it has dealt with in the 2025-26 season.

Pick: Lakers -8.5 (-112 at DraftKings)

