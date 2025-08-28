National Analyst Logs Expert Prediction for LSU Football vs. Clemson Tigers in Week 1
The LSU Tigers will square off against No. 4 Clemson on Saturday night at Memorial Stadium with the Top-10 matchup generating significant buzz ahead of kickoff.
The storylines have written themselves with a pair of Heisman Trophy hopefuls in Garrett Nussmeier and Cade Klubnik set to lineup under center as the elite quarterbacks look to duel it out.
For Klubnik, he's praised Nussmeier's patience as a testament to the player he is after sitting back and waiting his turn in Baton Rouge.
The two signal-callers have spent time together across the years with Klubnik raving about LSU's quarterback this week.
"Playing behind Jayden Daniels and waiting until it was really his fourth year to start - I have a ton of respect for that. He's a heck of a player," Klubnik said this week. "I loved watching him last year - just his anticipation on throws, the way he leads his guys.
"When we were at Manning [Passing Academy], the LSU receivers would come over and being able to watch them and the way he leads them - his relationship with them - was really cool to see. You can just tell that his teammates really love him.
"He's a heck of a player and I love watching him play."
Now, the early predictions are coming in with ESPN's Greg McElroy chiming in on what to expect come Saturday night at Memorial Stadium.
The Game Information: LSU vs. Clemson
Date: Saturday, August 30
Time: 6:30 p.m. CT
Location: Memorial Stadium
TV: ABC
Live Stream: ESPN App
Radio: LSU Radio Network
Greg McElroy Weighs In: Clemson Over LSU
“Garrett Nussmeier throws two-plus interceptions,” McElroy said on Thursday morning’s edition of ‘Get Up.’ “I look at this offensive line for the LSU Tigers, I think they’re going to struggle against an elite defensive front for Clemson.
"We’ve seen in the past, Garrett Nussmeier in big moments will press. I also don’t know how committed to the run LSU will be to take the pressure off the passing game. So, he throws in traffic couple times, gets picked off a couple times. Clemson wins the game.”
Paul Finebaum Chimes In: Klubnik Over Nussmeier
“That is fact,” ESPN‘s Paul Finebaum responded when asked if Klubnik is better than Nussmeier earlier this month. “We’re splitting hairs here because these are the two best quarterbacks in the country.
"Nussmeier is the son of a coach and he is well prepared. But I like Klubnik better in the clutch. I saw Nussmeier make too many mistakes under pressure and do too much. And I know the panel there has seen this movie too many times.”
LSU and Clemson will kickoff at 6:52 p.m. CT on ABC with all eyes set to be on the critical Top-10 matchup this Saturday night.
