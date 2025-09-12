National Analyst Logs Prediction for LSU Football vs. Florida Gators SEC Showdown
No. 3 LSU hosts the hosts the Florida Gators in Week 3 with the Tigers looking to carry their early season momentum into the SEC matchup.
Brian Kelly and the Bayou Bengals enter the clash 2-0 for the first time since the 2019 season after wins over both Clemson and Louisiana Tech to open the year.
But Kelly and Co. will look to further develop come Southeastern Conference play in order to carry the momentum into the thick of the schedule in 2025, according to LSU's decision-maker.
"If I didn't think we had the players, I'd be in here giving you the coach Kelly spin. I'd give you everything that I could come up with about how great we are," Kelly said on Saturday. "We've got better players on this roster, and we've got to coach them better, and they've got to execute, too.
"This is all in on everybody. This isn't just, 'Well, our coaches stink,' or 'Our players stink.' This is everybody collectively (not living) up to the standard that we have set here."
Now, with kickoff roughly 24 hours out, the LSU Tigers are beginning to receive predictions in their favor with Fox Sports' Joel Klatt weighing in.
The Game Information: Week 3 Edition
Matchup: LSU Tigers vs. Florida Gators
Kickoff Time: 6:30 p.m. CT
Venue: Tiger Stadium - Baton Rouge (La.)
TV Channel: ABC
Radio: LSU Sports Radio Network
LSU Tigers Record: 2-0
Florida Gators Record: 1-1
Fox Sports' Joel Klatt Weighs In: LSU Gets It Done
“LSU is the better football team,” Klatt said. “Their defense is now a defense that I can trust and believe in. Florida is not an offense that I can trust and believe in… LSU covers the 7.5, wins this one 31-21. And I think that we continue to talk about LSU as a top-three team and one of the teams that could contend for the national championship.”
“Showing that completeness, they showed Week 1 that, let’s be frank, not many teams have been able to show during the course of this year,” Klatt added.
