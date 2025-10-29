National Analyst Pitches Oregon Ducks Coach for LSU Football Job Amid Search
The LSU Tigers coaching search is on after the administration in Baton Rouge made the move to part ways with head coach Brian Kelly on Sunday night.
After a 5-3 start to the 2025 season, including a devastating 49-25 loss to the Texas A&M Aggies in Week 9, the program relieved Kelly of his duties less than 24 hours later.
Now, the Tigers are set to begin a national search for the program's next decision-maker with new names circulating virtually every hour.
On Monday, BetOnline revealed the "LSU Tigers Next Head Coach" odds with multiple heavy-hitters cracking the list.
The LSU Head Coaching Betting Odds:
- Jon Sumrall [Tulane]: +150
- Joe Brady [Buffalo Bills OC]: +200
- Lane Kiffin [Ole Miss]: +400
- James Franklin [Ex-Penn State HC: +600
- Eli Drinkwitz [Missouri]: +800
- Jeff Brohm [Louisville]: +1200
- Brent Key [Georgia Tech]: +1400
- Jimbo Fisher: +1800
- Clark Lea [Vanderbilt]: +2000
- Marcus Freeman [Notre Dame]: +2500
But there's one name that isn't in the Top-10 that ESPN analyst EJ Manuel believes could emerge as a candidate: Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning.
The former Florida State quarterback joined SportsCenter on Wednesday where he floated around the idea of Lanning to Baton Rouge.
“You know what, when I first thought about this I was thinking James Franklin, but I do feel like the LSU fanbase may not like that just because coach Franklin recently getting let go there at Penn State,” Manuel said. “So I’ll go to a coach that’s still coaching right now. Dan Lanning at Oregon makes a lot of sense.”
“I really think this would be an out-of-the-park hire, one, because of his energy,” Manuel added. “I think you need somebody at LSU that can come in there, rally the troops, and then also get the buy-in from the fanbase, get the buy-in from the donors.”
Manuel continued discussing why Lanning is the right fit with the young, energetic shot-caller succeeding early during his stint with the Oregon Ducks.
“I also know that Dan Lanning’s had a lot of success early on,” Manuel said. “Think about this: Oregon went to the Big Ten in their first year last year and won the damn league. They went undefeated in conference play and have an opportunity to do it again here in Year 2 in that conference.
“So I just think Dan Lanning would be somebody that could be infectious, that could recruit in that area as well, having success previously at Georgia when he won a national championship in 2021.”
It's certainly a long shot to get Lanning out of Eugene (Ore.), but with the LSU Tigers big-game hunting in the coaching search, there will be calls made across the country.
