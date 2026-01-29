LSU Football Targeting Top-10 Wide Receiver in America Trending to Oregon Ducks

Harper Woods (Mich.) four-star wide receiver Dakota Guerrant received a visit from the LSU Tigers staff this week as the program intensifies its pursuit for the elite pass-catcher.

Guerrant checks in as the No. 1 overall prospect in Michigan and a Top-10 wide receiver in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with a myriad of program battling for his commitment.

The 6-foot-1, 200-pounder has earned offers from the likes of the LSU Tigers, Oregon Ducks, Michigan Wolverines, Ohio State Buckeyes, and Penn State Nittany Lions, among several others, across his illustrious prep career.

Guerrant is coming off of a strong junior campaign with college programs salivating at the potential he attains at the next level - including the LSU Tigers.

LSU wide receivers coach George McDonald made his way up to Michigan this week for a visit with Guerrant where the two had an opportunity to sit down and discuss his future.

The Bayou Bengals will have ground to make up in Guerrant's recruitment with Dan Lanning and the Oregon Ducks emerging as the school to watch in his process.

“One of the things that keeps me going back is the staff,” Guerrant told Rivals earlier this month. “I love Coach Lanning and the rest of the staff. The coaches are great, and they take time to get to know me and my family.”

“There’s not too much to do in Oregon, so I know if I went there, I would be locked in at all times,” Guerrant added. “They will definitely get an official visit from me. I will commit after my official visits, and coaches, culture in the locker room, the offensive scheme and winning are the things I want in my school.”

For the LSU Tigers, the program remains in pursuit of the top pass-catchers in America with Lane Kiffin and Co. now eyeing Guerrant as a priority target.

As the offseason continues, Guerrant will look to lock in an official visit schedule with the LSU Tigers emerging as a school pushing for a multi-day stay in Baton Rouge.

More LSU News:

Nick Saban Names LSU No. 1 Coaching Job in College Football Amid Lane Kiffin Move

Lane Kiffin Pulls Off Historic Feat in Landing Commitment From Princewill Umanmielen

One Underrated Transfer in LSU Football's No. 1 Ranked Portal Class Under Lane Kiffin

Join the Community: