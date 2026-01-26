LSU Football Emerges as Potential Landing Spot for Oregon, Michigan Safety Target

Chatsworth (Calif.) Sierra Canyon four-star safety Myles Baker made his way to Baton Rouge this past weekend for an unofficial visit with Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers as the program intensifies its pursuit.

Baker, a Top-25 prospect in California, has garnered significant interest on the recruiting scene with programs from coast-to-coast reaching out to the talented defensive back.

The 6-foot-1, 190-pounder has earned offers from the likes of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, Michigan Wolverines, USC Trojans, Oregon Ducks, Georgia Bulldogs, and Texas Longhorns, among others.

But Kiffin and the LSU Tigers are firmly in the mix with the staff intensifying their pursuit for the West Coast defensive back this offseason where he's now met with Kiffin face-to-face.

According to multiple reports, LSU is emerging as a contender in Baker's process following the unofficial visit to Baton Rouge in October, but other schools are in the race.

The Michigan Wolverines are generating buzz with Baker calling the program his "dream school" last year.

"Michigan has been my dream school but being able to go to the spring game and catch a vibe of how it is in the Big House and then being able to talk to coach Wink (Martindale) and coach (LaMar) Morgan and coach (Sherrone) Moore, that that was also a special moment I had with my dad," Baker said.

"Michigan is a good school academically as well and their development is amazing.”

The Oregon Ducks are also emerging as a school to watch for the West Coast prospect with Dan Lanning turning up the heat.

"Oregon has shown me the most love,” Baker said. “I’ve been up to Oregon twice and that’s more than any other school. The relationships with coach Tosh (Lupoi), coach (Dan) Lanning, coach (Rasad) Wadood).

"I could tell they really want me to be there and just the connections I’ve built with those coaches has been great.”

Now, with LSU landing Baker's first unofficial visit of the calendar year, Kiffin and Co. will continue swinging for the fences for one of the top safeties in America.

More LSU News:

Nick Saban Names LSU No. 1 Coaching Job in College Football Amid Lane Kiffin Move

Lane Kiffin Pulls Off Historic Feat in Landing Commitment From Princewill Umanmielen

One Underrated Transfer in LSU Football's No. 1 Ranked Portal Class Under Lane Kiffin

Join the Community: