National Analyst Ranks LSU Football Job Over Florida Gators, Arkansas Razorbacks
The LSU Tigers are among the top programs in America searching for a new head coach after parting ways with Brian Kelly on Oct. 26.
Following the news of Kelly's departure from Baton Rouge, the rumor mill began swirling with the list of potential candidates growing by the day.
The talk of the town has been Ole Miss' Lane Kiffin, along with buzz surrounding a Nick Saban reunion, but there remains a lack of traction on the coaching search during the early phases.
Interim athletics director Verge Ausberry will spearhead the program's push for a new decision-maker across the next few weeks with the search set to ramp up.
With the LSU Tigers, Florida Gators, Auburn Tigers, and Arkansas Razorbacks among the top schools in America searching for new head coaches, where does the program in Baton Rouge.
ESPN College GameDay's Kirk Herbstreit believes LSU is No. 1 on the list.
“I think LSU’s the best job,” Herbstreit explained. “I think it is because, you’re LSU, in the State of Louisiana ‚ you have competition, but nobody within the state. So, you’re recruiting in Baton Rouge, New Orleans, Lafayette, everywhere.
"Everyone who grows up in that state, they want to play for the purple and gold. They want to play at LSU. So you’ve got an embarrassment of riches in your own state. It’s great high school football.
“Then you can sprinkle in Miami, Florida and get into Alabama, whatever you have to do. But I think LSU, because there’s no competition for the recruits, and there’s big time support, I would lean towards LSU. Of the available jobs, I think LSU’s the best job.”
Urban Meyer recently broke down the top gigs in America with the LSU Tigers taking the top spot in his rankings as the coaching carousel heats up.
“First of all, I must say that of all the blue bloods … they’re all open, I don’t know if that’s happened in recent history,” Meyer said via Big Noon Kickoff. “But I’d say just because of the LSU and Florida, because the talent level, the talent pool, is within a three hour radius of your school.
“You have LSU, you have Florida. I would say Florida (is the best), just because of the dysfunction right now (at LSU). They don’t have an athletic director … Everybody loves (the governor) down there, but they better get an AD in place pretty quick before … Really good head coaches will walk away from this and say ‘I’m not sure I want to do that.’
“Florida No. 1, LSU at (No. 2), Penn State No. 3. I just think it’s a little harder to recruit right now, just because the population shift has gone down south. You can’t just say Western, PA and Philadelphia and New Jersey. That’s kind of where they used to get their players. So I would go: Florida, LSU and Penn State.”
Now, as the LSU Tigers continue navigating their coaching search, all focus is on the "No. 1 available job" in America.
