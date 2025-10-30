Nebraska Cornhuskers' Matt Rhule Predicts Brian Kelly Will Land New Job This Cycle
LSU Tigers head coach Brian Kelly was relieved of his duties in Baton Rouge on Sunday amid the program's 5-3 start to the 2025 season.
Following a humiliating 49-25 loss to the Texas A&M Aggies in Week 9, the LSU administration made the move to part ways with Kelly where he rounded out his tenure with a 34-14 record.
But the coaching carousel has just begun across the college football landscape with multiple high-level gigs available.
On Thursday, one coach that has been linked to the Penn State Nittany Lions vacancy remained off the market after Nebraska Cornhuskers' Matt Rhule inked an extention with his current program.
After news broke of Rhule's decision, he hopped on his podcast, 'House Rhules' to break down the move - while also discussing former LSU Tigers head coach Brian Kelly and what could be next.
Rhule believes Kelly will get a new job during this year's coaching carousel.
“If he wants to, he’ll get a job again this year because this is going to be a record-breaking year in terms of the amount of jobs that are open and how many candidates there are that are accomplished,” Rhule said.
“You got a guy in Coach Kelly who played for a national championship. So if it wasn’t right at LSU, then there’ll be somewhere else that’ll be right for him.
“James Franklin got to the semifinals last year. It wasn’t right at Penn State. It’ll be right for him somewhere else. And, Billy Napier has won at a real high level.
"He won his last game in Florida. So, sometimes—I’ve learned this in my life—sometimes you’re a fit somewhere, sometimes you’re not.”
It's early in the coaching carousel this fall, but with job openings including the LSU Tigers, Florida Gators, Penn State Nittany Lions, Arkansas Razorbacks, and Oklahoma State Cowboys, it's set to be a chaotic offseason across college football.
For the LSU program, the Tigers have remained in headlines this week amid the decision to let Kelly go with multiple candidates on the market.
“Well, it’s going to be The Lane Kiffin Show from here on in until a decision is made,” said Thamel. “He’s a target at LSU. He’s a target at Florida. And, the competition between those two athletic departments for Lane Kiffin is going to be one of the things that hangs over the rest of this season.”
“A fascinating wrinkle to all this, of course, is that Ole Miss is headed to the playoff. They have a high percentage chance of going there, especially after beating Oklahoma on Saturday on the road like they did,” added Thamel.
“The regular season in college football ends in late November. The playoff starts on December 19th. It is going to be a high-wire act. It is possible, but, if you are a playoff coach and you are going to take a job? It is going to be a high-wire act to do that, especially if you win games in the playoff and it extends.
"How that unfolds will be a fascinating facet of this playoff, for coaches like Lane Kiffin, maybe Brent Key, maybe Jon Sumrall or Alex Golesh. The timing does not line up for an easy transition.”
