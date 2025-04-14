New Details Emerge Surrounding Former LSU Football Wideout Kyren Lacy's Passing
Former LSU wide receiver Kyren Lacy has passed away at the age of 24 after police found the Louisiana native dead in his vehicle on Saturday night, according to a report via WBRZ.
The incident occurred in Houston (Tex.) just "days before he was set to appear before a grand jury that would decide if he would face charges in a fatal crash that law enforcement said he caused," the report states.
According to the report from WBRZ: "Lacy was arguing with a family member shortly after 11 p.m. Saturday. He reportedly pulled out a gun and shot it at the ground before leaving the area.
"About 30 minutes later, a constable spotted Lacy driving and attempted to make a traffic stop. Deputies said Lacy refused to stop and was chased for several miles before crashing.
"A report from the Harris County Sheriff's Office says that when deputies walked up to Lacy's vehicle to take him into custody, they didn't realize he shot himself during the pursuit and before the crash."
LSU Football released a statement following the news of Lacy's passing:
"We’re saddened to learn of the tragic passing of former LSU Football student-athlete Kyren Lacy. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones, as well as his former teammates and coaches impacted by his passing."
Along with the LSU program releasing a statement, Lacy's father released a statement via social media:
"Young parents, start talking to your kids at a very early age and make sure they are confident and comfortable confiding in you. Don't be cool with 'I'm Alright, or I'm good' when you know deep down something isn't right. Mental Health is real, and for the most part, it's invisible, don't ignore the signs, even if they may seem small.
"Our lives have changed forever and this will never be ok, but God needed my baby more than he was needed here.
"This has to be the biggest pill our families have had to swallow but I know the love and compassion in our families will get us through. This will never get easier, but we'll learn to live with it.
Check on your kids mental!!!!!!!!!!!"
More LSU News:
Three LSU Targets to Know: Louisiana Prospects the Tigers "Must" Land
The Buzz: Latest on the No. 1 Safety in America, Five-Star LSU Target
Prized LSU Commitment '100%' Locked in with the Tigers
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU program.