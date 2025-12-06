New Details Emerge Surrounding LSU Football DC Blake Baker's Lucrative Contract

LSU defensive coordinator Blake Baker has signed a new three-year contract with the Tigers where he will remain in Baton Rouge on Lane Kiffin's staff, sources confirm to LSU Tigers On SI.

In a move that took social media by storm on Saturday night, Baker withdrew his name from consideration for the Tulane Green Wave head coaching gig where he was viewed as the top target in their search.

Across the 2025 season under Baker's watch at LSU, he brought the Tigers into the Top-25 of total defense while also sitting among the Top-15 in turnovers gained with 21 in total over 12 games this fall.

LSU’s defense ranked in the top half of the SEC across the 2025 campaign after allowing 319.7 yards per game.

Bakers unit also held teams to 18.3 points on average, which ranked fourth in the conference.

Those were both improvements from 2024 when LSU gave up 364.4 yards and 24.3 points per game in Baker’s first season as defensive coordinator.

"I think our trust in Coach Baker, our buy-in to what he's teaching us and what he's preaching to us. He brings energy every single day, so it's hard not to bring energy when the boss man is bringing it," LSU linebacker Whit Weeks said this season of what Baker provides the Tigers.

Now, the details of Baker's new lucrative deal have been revealed by Yahoo Sports.

Baker has signed a new three-year deal that will make him Top-3 among college assistants with an average salary of more than $3 million.

According to Yahoo Sports, "if his unit hits certain performance benchmarks, the deal triggers automatic extensions and salary increases."

Since Baker revealed his return to Baton Rouge, the staff on defense has taken shape with multiple components being retained - along with the hiring of Elijah Robinson.

- Defensive Coordinator: Blake Baker

- Defensive Line: Elijah Robinson

- EDGE: Kevin Peoples

- Secondary: Corey Raymond

- Safeties Coach: Jake Olsen

Kiffin's first week in Baton Rouge has been nothing short of dominant after inking double-digit signees paired with his defensive staff taking shape.

