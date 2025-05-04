New England Patriots QB Drake Maye Impressed with LSU Football Star Will Campbell
Former LSU offensive lineman Will Campbell is off to New England to begin his professional jourrney with the Patriots following the 2025 NFL Draft.
Campbell, who handled business during his time in Baton Rouge to the highest degree, was selected No. 4 overall last week.
Once Campbell's name was called and he made his way to the stage to shake NFL commissioner Roger Goodell's hand, the Louisiana native instantly went viral.
When speaking on stage, Campbell said he’s “gonna fight and die to protect” New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye.
Now, Maye has responded to the viral clip while discussing how "pumped" he is to have Campbell as a member of the organization moving forward.
“I listened to it live,” Maye said, via NFL.com. “It gets you going, gets your juices going. I think it makes you want to go out there and play football now.
"Pumped that we picked Will. We got a chance to meet him when he flew in on Friday. Pumped to get things going. Obviously, he seems like a football player. That’s what you want around here.”
Campbell made history as the second LSU offensive lineman in program history to be selected in the first round of the NFL Draft in the Super Bowl era.
The 6-foot-6, 320-pounder out of Monroe (La.) had NFL organizations salivating at the potential he attains in the trenches with the Patriots pouncing on the opportunity at pick No. 4.
“Athletic left tackle prospect who’s durable and battle-tested but has elements of high risk, high reward in his game,” NFL.com draft analyst Lance Zierlein wrote.
“Campbell is a thumping run blocker who can clear out B-gaps with forceful down blocks and displace base blocks with his ‘strike and run’ technique. He struggles to win laterally, though. He will lunge and miss against stunts and movement.
"Campbell operates with good athleticism and agility in pass protection but is way too leaky against inside moves. He has a jarring, heavy punch and can latch in to control the rep.”
Now, all focus shifts towards making an impact with the New England Patriots while Campbell gears up for his rookie campaign.
