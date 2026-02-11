Seahawks DB Noticed Tick From Drake Maye Before Game-Sealing Interception in SBLX

Drake Maye struggled during the Patriots’ playoff run, including during their Super Bowl LX loss vs. the Seahawks, in which he threw two interceptions.

The NFL shared some footage from the game in which Seattle safety Julian Love could be heard identifying a hitch in Maye’s game that the second-year quarterback had struggled to disguise. Love noticed Maye would “pause” to make sure his receiver was open as soon as he planted his back foot. Love took this information to the sideline with him, where he discussed it with Coby Bryant.

Here’s what he told his teammate:

“Classic young quarterback. As soon as that back foot hits, he’s going to where he wants, but he’s pausing for a second to confirm [his receiver] is open. He’s not blindly doing it like Stafford. There’s a little hitch there. Make sure you jump that,” Love explained to Bryant.

Later in the game, Love successfully read Maye like a book and jumped the route on a pass to secure a game-sealing interception.

Take a look at the series of events:

Looks like Drake Maye has to work on disguising his intentions when he’s passing, based on this sideline exchange. pic.twitter.com/ktrsZdhu3F — Michael Hurley (@michaelFhurley) February 10, 2026

It’s a small hitch in Maye’s throw, but one that didn’t go undetected by the experienced Seahawks DB. Love is a seven-year veteran, and he was able to pick up on that tell to make a big play on defense.

Love acknowledged that a more experienced quarterback like Matthew Stafford wouldn’t pause like Maye did to confirm his receiver was open, and would instead just trust his guy to be in the right spot. The delay caused by Maye’s brief hitch helped the defense get a better read on the QB's intentions with the football.

Love’s crucial interception helped halt a potential New England comeback in its tracks and tied the bow on the Seahawks’ second Super Bowl victory.

More NFL on Sports Illustratd