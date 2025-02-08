NFL Head Coach Compares Shedeur Sanders to LSU Football Legend Joe Burrow
Joe Burrow took Baton Rouge by storm during his time with the LSU Tigers after capturing a Heisman Trophy, National Championship and more.
It's no secret the superstar signal-caller will go down as the greatest quarterback in program history after achieving feat after feat.
But now he's carving out a role as one of the top quarterbacks in the National Football League as well.
Burrow, who had his 2023 season cut short due to a wrist injury, led the NFL in passing yards (4,918) and TDs (43), ranked No. 3 in the league in passer-rating (108.5), and No. 4 in completion percentage (70.6) on his way to earning the 2024 NFL Comeback Player of the Year Award.
He became only the third quarterback in NFL history to have at least 4,500 passing yards and 40 passing TDs, while throwing fewer than 10 interceptions. He joined Tom Brady (2007) and Aaron Rodgers (2011) on that list.
Burrow was also a finalist for NFL Most Valuable Player, finishing fourth behind winner Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson and Saquon Barkley.
Now, NFL personnel are in search of a player who can project to be of Burrow's caliber.
Tennessee Titans head coach Brian Callahan compared Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders to Burrow coming out of college. The Titans hold the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
"People had questions about Burrow's arm strength in general coming out," Callahan said. "One of the things that makes Joe so unique, and I think you can probably put Shedeur in the same conversation. They anticipate when they throw it, they have the timing and accuracy on top of it. That makes him for the arm strength."
But NFL legend, and father of Shedeur, Deion Sanders, quickly quieted the "lack of arm strength" narrative surrounding his son.
Deion Sanders' Take:
Sanders hopped on First Take where Stephen A. Smith addressed the arm strength question many have asked about.
“I don’t think he’s ever been questioned in a game with the strength of his arm,” said Sanders. “Shedeur is highly accurate. I think he had the highest completion percentage in college football last year and he’s never slipped down below, I think, 68% completion percentage in his whole tenure as a college athlete.”
Another piece of the puzzle that evaluators harp on is Sanders' lack of mobility, which was also a question for Burrow coming out of college.
“Mobility? His escapability is tremendous,” said Sanders. “No, he’s not, he’s not Lamar. He’s not that. But he can get out of the pocket and give his line more time. He’s done that a numerous amount of times.”
Ideal Draft Spot?
Is there an ideal spit for Sanders to land? In short, no.
“Wherever. I’m putting this in God’s hands,” Sanders said regarding the ideal spot for Shedeur. “Sometimes we desire things that ain’t right for us. So, whether he goes No. 1, No. 2, or No. 3, he’s exceeded all expectations. We weren’t praying for No. 1. We were praying that, you know, we wanted to go in the first round in the pros.”
“Now, he’s allowed me to understand that he wants to top his dad. So, his daddy was the fifth pick so he wants to go No. 1 through No. 4.”
