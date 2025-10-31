Nick Saban Believes LSU Football Should Take A Page Out Of The Texas Longhorns' Book
In a move that sent shockwaves across the college football scene, LSU parted ways with Brian Kelly on Sunday night following a Week 9 loss to the Texas A&M Aggies.
Since the move, social media has swirled with potential candidates being thrown in the hat left and right with Nick Saban's name being mentioned.
The college football icon denied a return to sidelines, but did reveal what he's seen from afar as the new age of the NCAA takes shape.
Saban dove into how years ago, it would have made sense for a head coach of Lane Kiffin's caliber to depart Ole Miss for LSU, but the landscape is changing.
“Jobs that weren’t great jobs before are now," Saban told On3 Sports. "Lane is the first name up for Florida and the first name up for LSU, but I think you can have a long debate on whether either one of those jobs is actually better than the job he has now because he has some guys over there at Ole Miss that give him pretty much whatever he wants from a roster standpoint.
"Maybe you’ve got alumni who are passionate about football, but are they willing to invest what you have to invest now to win? Because a lot of people don’t believe in this s—," Saban added.
Now, with LSU's coaching search on and roster retention set to be a critical component this offseason, Saban believes LSU should take a page out of the Texas Longhorns' book from a recruiting perspective.
In the new age of college recruiting, it's seemingly "fine" to finish second with the Transfer Portal becoming a prevalent component. Players depart schools left and right.
Texas saw Quinn Ewers commit to the Longhorns in high school before flipping his pledge to the Ohio State Buckeyes. From there, Ewers made the move to enter the portal and depart Colummbus prior to making a return to the Lone Star State.
The rest is history.
“I think that’s a great strategy,” Saban said. “If you’re in a place that historically has a lot of good players coming out of high school, if that guy went to another school, I would track that guy’s career from day one. That’s because eventually, you can get him back. Bring him back. If you lose the first time, get him the second time.
“And you might be better off because he might have developed a little bit and he could be more ready to play and more mature. So, I would definitely do that and that’s definitely something LSU should do like Texas did (with Quinn Ewers).”
LSU remains in headlines this week with all focus shifting towards hiring both a new head football coach and athletic director in Baton Rouge.
More LSU News:
Elite LSU Football Commit Reaffirms Pledge Despite Ohio State, Ole Miss Pushing
Five Players LSU Football Must Keep After Brian Kelly's Firing, Including DJ Pickett
ESPN Insider Labels Lane Kiffin 'Top Target' for LSU Football, Florida Gators
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU Tigers.