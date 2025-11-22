Nick Saban Calls For Change In College Football Amid LSU's Push For Lane Kiffin
The LSU Tigers have emerged as serious threats to lure Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin out of Oxford amid a historic season with the Rebels.
In what has become a three-team race between LSU, Ole Miss, and Florida, the administration in Baton Rouge has gone all-in on Kiffin.
Ole Miss Athletics Director Keith Carter met with Kiffin on Friday where both parties decided he will coach the Egg Bowl vs. Mississippi State on Nov. 29 - then make an announcement on his plans for the future.
“Coach Kiffin and I have had many pointed and positive conversations regarding his future at Ole Miss, including meeting today with Chancellor Boyce,” Carter wrote in a statement. “While we discuss next steps, we know we cannot lose sight of what is most important – our sixth-ranked team that is poised to finish the regular season in historic fashion.
“Despite the outside noise, Coach Kiffin is focused on preparing our team for the Egg Bowl, and together, we want to ensure that our players and coaches can concentrate fully on next Friday’s game.
"This team is on the cusp of an unprecedented season, and it’s imperative they feel the support of the Ole Miss family in the week ahead. An announcement on Coach Kiffin’s future is expected the Saturday following the game.”
But the "controversy" here is that if Kiffin were to accept the LSU gig, he would be unable to coach the Ole Miss Rebels in the College Football Playoff.
College football icon Nick Saban weighed in on the Kiffin saga and change that must occur moving forward.
Nick Saban's Case:
“Everybody should be thinking about the players,” Saban said. “Players should be able to play for their coach for the entire season. Players shouldn’t be penalized if a coach leaves, because the committee has the opportunity, if a player or coach doesn’t participate, they can sink you in the rankings.”
“We should match the academic calendar with the football calendar,” Saban added - stating that early signing day - and urgency from programs to secure a coach before the portal opens will create madness.
“This is not a Lane Kiffin conundrum,” he concluded. “This is a college football conundrum, and we need some leadership to step up and change the rules.”
More LSU News:
Elite LSU Football Commit Reaffirms Pledge Despite Ohio State, Ole Miss Pushing
Five Players LSU Football Must Keep After Brian Kelly's Firing, Including DJ Pickett
ESPN Insider Labels Lane Kiffin 'Top Target' for LSU Football, Florida Gators
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU Tigers.