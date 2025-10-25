Nick Saban, College GameDay Crew Log Picks for LSU Football vs. Texas A&M Aggies
No. 20 LSU will take the field in Tiger Stadium on Saturday night with the Bayou Bengals looking to keep the program's College Football Playoff hopes alive against No. 3 Texas A&M.
In a matchup that has generated significant buzz, Brian Kelly and Co. enter the showdown with an opportunity to make a statement and rejuvenate the fanbase in Baton Rouge.
“We got to go hit people in the mouth and be much more physical," Kelly said on Thursday. "And if you’re much more physical, you’re going to make up for any of the small mistakes, right? We’ve got to play this game with a different demeanor and a different mindset.”
With kickoff just hours away, the ESPN College GameDay crew has logged their predictions for Saturday night's primetime matchup between a pair of SEC rivals.
The Game Information: Week 9 Edition
Matchup: LSU Tigers vs. Texas A&M Aggies
Kickoff Time: 6:30 p.m. CT
Venue: Tiger Stadium - Baton Rouge (La.)
TV Channel: ABC
Radio: LSU Sports Radio Network
LSU Tigers Record: 5-2 (2-2 SEC)
Texas A&M Aggies: 7-0 (4-0 SEC)
The ESPN College GameDay Picks:
Desmond Howard: Texas A&M Aggies
Nick Saban: Texas A&M Aggies
Pat McAfee: Texas A&M Aggies
Guest Picker: LSU Tigers
The College GameDay crew is riding with the Texas A&M Aggies on Saturday with Desmond Howard, Nick Saban, and Pat McAfee locking in picks in favor of Mike Elko's crew.
The College GameDay Podcast Picks: Pete Thamel and Rece Davis
Pete Thamel's Pick: LSU Pulls Off Upset
“I’m gonna take LSU,” college football analyst Pete Thamel said.
“I’ve just got a feeling that this team and Garrett Nussmeier, pushed to the brink, is going to respond in a positive way. This would include finding a way to combo to get a couple of scoring drives. So I’m going to take the Tigers.”
Rece Davis Weighs In: LSU Handles Business
“I think A&M is really good and think they have, all due respect to Indiana’s win over Oregon and Alabama’s win over Georgia, the best win of the season: they won at Notre Dame,” Davis said.
“I think they’re one of the five, six best teams in the country, so certainly the Aggies have proven they can go on the road against a good team and win. Notre Dame is better than LSU, but LSU is a good team. I’m gonna go LSU. Desperation. Have to have it.”
More LSU News:
ESPN Releases FPI Top-25 Rankings Following Week 8 With LSU Football Tumbling
Three Observations From LSU Football's Week 8 Loss to the Vanderbilt Commodores
Updated AP Top-25 Poll: LSU Football Falls, Oklahoma Sooners Cruise in Rankings
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU Tigers.