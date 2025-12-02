Nick Saban Reveals Definitive Statement on Lane Kiffin Accepting LSU Football Job
The LSU Tigers have officially introduced their new head coach with Lane Kiffin taking the podium in Baton Rouge on Monday afternoon.
On a day where the entire LSU administration and community tuned in to hear from the new shot-caller of the Bayou Bengals, Kiffin detailed his decision-making process upon departing Ole Miss.
“Yeah, I think that, you know, it was a really difficult decision and, when you’re in those difficult decisions and you’re torn, very torn, back and forth, back and forth and there’s multiple options, you know? "There were really, you know, four different places, you know, that we had to think about in this,” said Kiffin.
“And, I just talked to them, and it really was apparent too. I felt like everybody I talked to outside of the state that I was in all basically said the same thing, okay. They all said, man, you are going to regret it if you don’t take the shot and you don’t go to LSU.
"It’s the best job in America with the best resources, and to win it. And, it’s obviously been done here before by a number of people.”
One of the elite coaches in college football history, Nick Saban, saw success during his time with the LSU Tigers where he played an integral role in the decision-making process.
“And, you know, Coach Saban kind of coached at another place in this conference, so I can’t really say exactly what he said,” Kiffin said, as the media in the room laughed. “But, I’ll say I think the world of Coach Saban, and I respect him.”
Now, Saban has chimed in with an official statement on Kiffin's move to LSU.
Nick Saban's Take: Kiffin the Right Guy
"Lane Kiffin played a significant role in helping us win a national championship at Alabama, and I've always said he's one of the brightest offensive minds and one of the best play callers I've ever been around.
"He brought creativity, energy, and a real competitive spirit to everything he did. Lane has done a fantastic job everywhere he's been a head coach, especially with the success he built at Ole Miss and the turnaround he led at Florida Atlantic.
"I have no doubt he'll be a great fit at LSU, and I'm confident hell continue to elevate the tradition and meet the expectations of that program at a high level."
More LSU News:
LSU Football Hires Elite Offensive Coordinator, Five Assistant to Lane Kiffin's Staff
Three Takeaways From Lane Kiffin's Introductory Press Conference With LSU Football
Lane Kiffin Reveals How Nick Saban, Pete Carroll Influenced Decision to LSU Football
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU Tigers.