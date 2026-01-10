LSU Football Linked to Promising Ole Miss Rebels Transfer Amid Lane Kiffin Push

Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels continue attacking the NCAA Transfer Portal with the program signing double-digit players across the first week of the window.

Once the Transfer Portal opened for business on Jan. 2, Kiffin and Co. hit the ground running with multiple visitors making their way to campus as the program identified priority targets.

“This place is built for championships with championship expectations. We understand that, but as an elite competitor, that’s exactly what you want, and that’s why we’re here,” Kiffin said at his introductory press conference. …

"I know that we have, with the passion of LSU family and our LSU players, that we have everything to bring championship football back to LSU.

“It’s time for LSU to take its place back as the best program in all of college football. … I’m uniquely prepared at 50 years old for this job to have been so many places, done good things, made a lot of mistakes and made them really early on.”

Now, there's a former Ole Miss Rebel in the NCAA Transfer Portal that LSU could be in play for: Offensive lineman Ethan Fields.

The Geismar (La.) native signed with the Ole Miss Rebels in the 2023 Recruiting Cycle as a Top-100 offensive lineman in America - and Top-30 overal recruit in Louisiana.

After redshirting across the 2023 season, Fields saw limited playing time in 2024 prior to suiting up in all games as a member of the special teams unit in 2025 on the Rebels' College Football Playoff squad.

Now, with two seasons of eligibility remaining, Fields is in search of a new home with the Bayou State native certainly having familiarity with both the LSU Tigers and current coaching staff at LSU after Lane Kiffin and Co. arrived on campus.

LSU is in search of reinforcements along the offensive line with three commitments to this point in the trenches, but with eight departures via the Transfer Portal, there is a need for depth.

Could LSU get involved in Fields' process as he searches for a new home? Time will tell, but there will certainly be pieces to monitor as his recruitment picks up.

More LSU News:

LSU Hosts No. 1 EDGE Transfer as Lane Kiffin Pushes For Ex-Penn State Defender

LSU Football Hosting Elite Florida Gators Transfer For Visit, Former Five-Star Recruit

Arkansas Razorbacks, Kentucky Wildcats Among Teams to Watch for LSU Football Transfer

Join the Community: