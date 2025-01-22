Nick Saban Reveals One 'Regret' From His Career Following LSU Football Departure
Nick Saban has cemented his status as the greatest college football head coach of the current generation after rewriting the history books during his career on the sidelines.
From leading the LSU Tigers to a National Championship to then building the Alabama Crimson Tide program into a dynasty, it was a legendary career for Saban while at the pinnacle of the sport for decades.
But even the greats have "regrets" from time to time with Saban revealing one of his own while reflecting on his coaching career.
One year after leading the LSU Tigers to a National Championship victory, Saban faced a decision that would alter the trajectory of his career for the foreseeable future.
The Miami Dolphins picked up the phone and offered Saban the head coaching gig for the National Football League organization.
It was a moment where Saban had already achieved the greatest feat as a college coach after taking home a title in Baton Rouge.
Saban took time to sit back and discuss the decision with his agent, Jimmy Sexton, but may not have thought as long as he should've.
The legendary football figure joined The Pivot to dive into the move, discussion with his agent and more, in what he described as the "biggest mistake" of his career.
"Jimmy Sexton stood on a balcony when I was getting ready to leave LSU and make a decision about whether I went to Miami or stayed at LSU,” Saban said. “He said, ‘What do you want your legacy to be as a coach? Do you want to be Vince Lombardi? Or do you want to be Bear Bryant?’ And without hesitation, I said, ‘Bear Bryant.’
“He said, ‘What are you doing going to Miami, then?’ … That’s the truth. Outside of Skip Bertman’s office, on the balcony. And I went anyway.”
From there Saban's time with the Miami Dolphins lasted only two seasons while boasting a 15-17 record at the professional level.
Saban talked about his appreciation for the NFL and the pedigree of the coaches, but how the air is different in the college game.
The opportunity to mold youngsters into successful people both on and off the field is what has him enjoy the college atmosphere more.
“I think sometimes you have to learn about yourself,” Saban said. “You might think things – when I left LSU. That was probably, professionally, the biggest mistake that I ever made. Not because we didn’t have success in Miami, because I enjoyed coaching in Miami, but I found out in that experience, I like coaching in college better because you can develop players – personally, academically, athletically and all that – a little more than in pro ball.
“Even though I love the status of coaching in pro football and the kind of guys you coach and you’re coaching in the best league against the best players. I loved all that. Then, I can’t go back to LSU.”
Saban returned to college football in 2007 as the head coach of the Alabama Crimson Tide where the rest is history after leading the program to six National Championship Game victories.
The legendary head coaching figure ended his career with seven total titles while cementing his status as one of the greatest head coaches of all-time, but even the top talents have "regrets" in their careers.
For Saban, leaving the LSU Tigers will be one he'll reflect back on.
