Nick Saban Reveals Role He Played In Lane Kiffin's Decision To Join LSU Football

In a move that took the college football landscape by storm, Lane Kiffin made the decision to depart the Ole Miss Rebels for an opportunity to become the next head coach of the LSU Tigers.

No. 6 Ole Miss (11-1, 7-1 SEC) is in the midst of a storybook season in Oxford with a College Football Playoff berth seemingly locked in, but Kiffin has made his move to Baton Rouge where he will not coach the Rebels in the postseason.

“I was hoping to complete a historic six season run with this year’s team by leading Ole Miss through the playoffs, capitalizing on the team’s incredible success and their commitment to finish strong, and investing everything into a playoff run with guardrails in place to protect the program in any areas of concern," Kiffin said in a statement last Sunday.

“My request to do so was denied by Keith Carter despite the team also asking him to allow me to keep coaching them so they could better maintain their high level of performance. Unfortunately, that means Friday’s Egg Bowl was my last game coaching the Rebels.”

But the decision-making process was one that clearly took a toll on Kiffin while mulling over the opportunity to remain in Oxford or take control of the LSU program.

Dec 1, 2025; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; LSU president Wade Rousse, left, LSU new head coach Lane Kiffin and LSU athletic director Verge Ausberry stand together at South Stadium Club at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

He relied on family, friends, and mentors to assist in the process with college football icon Nick Saban playing an integral role.

Saban detailed his advice to Kiffin while breaking down how close he was to remaining to Ole Miss during Saturday's ESPN College GameDay.

Nick Saban's Take:

“Well, I think I get a lot of calls, because some people view me maybe as a senior professional that has a lot of experience in the game, after 50 years, 25 years of the head coach, so as a person, as a human being, you want to help everybody you can,” Saban said on College GameDay.

“You know, I’m kind of in this for the betterment of the game, really, for the players and coaches … So anyone who calls me, whether it’s a player, a coach, an administrator, I try to do the best I can, to give them the best information to make the best decisions for the betterment of the game.

“The first thing I ask a coach, if he’s talking about contemplating changing jobs, is, what do you want to do? And I want them to follow their heart in terms of what they want to accomplish and what they want to do.

"I never tell anybody what they should do. I just try to bring some thought into it so that they can make good decisions for themselves and their family and their future.”

Lane Kiffin’s first Signing Class as the HC of the #LSU Tigers:



- Lamar Brown: No. 1 Recruit in America

- Richard Anderson: No. 1 DT in America

- Deuce Geralds: No. 3 DT in America

- Trenton Henderson: Top-10 EDGE

- Jabari Mack: No. 1 WR in Louisiana



“Just Different” in Year 1. pic.twitter.com/sDpEyRw7Be — Zack Nagy (@znagy20) December 5, 2025

How Close Kiffin Was To Ole Miss Return:

“I think he was very confused,” Saban said. “And I think this is a difficult circumstance to be in. I’ve been in this situation before where you finish the season, you want to stay with your team, you want to coach them, whether it’s in the ball game or the playoffs or whatever it is, but you feel like you owe it to yourself and your family to at least look at other opportunities and consider them and see if they think that’s a better situation for you in the future. And the based on the way the calendar is, that never fits together correctly.”

