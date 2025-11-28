Lane Kiffin Seeking Advice From Nick Saban Amid LSU Football, Ole Miss Decision
The LSU Tigers and Ole Miss Rebels remain in pursuit of Lane Kiffin with the pair of SEC programs entering a two-team battle for his services down the stretch.
In what opened as a race between the LSU Tigers, Ole Miss Rebels, and Florida Gators, the administration in Gainesville has been eliminated from contention with focus now being shifted elsewhere.
According to On3 Sports: "Sources: Florida does not expect to land Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin and is closing in on other targets. In recent days, sources said Kiffin’s erratic communication and behavior has led UF to think he may be more interested in his other options."
Kiffin is set to announce his decision on Saturday, but has admitted he will utilize the nexrt 24 hours to mull over options with his camp one final time.
“No, I haven’t (made up my mind),” Kiffin told ESPN’s Taylor McGregor on the broadcast. “I’ve got a lot of praying to do to figure that out tomorrow, but right now, I’m just going to go enjoy these players.
"I told them last night, you’re going to win your 11th game, and all I want to do is experience joy watching you, and that’s what I’m about to do.”
Who will Kiffin fall back on to assist him in the decision-making process? None other than college football icon Nick Saban, he revealed in his postgame press conference on Friday.
Earlier this week, Saban revealed he's been speaking with Kiffin as he helps him navigate the decision between LSU and Ole Miss.
“I try to give him my perspective from my experience,” Saban said during a Wednesday appearance on The Pat McAfee Show.
“I’ve been in a few situations like this, whether it was when I was the defensive coordinator with the Cleveland Browns going to Michigan State – I stayed there and finished the season, hired five guys to run the Michigan State program while we finished the last four or five games of the year with the Browns and went to the playoffs.
"So, I think everybody has to manage their situation relative to where their heart is and what they feel.”
Now, as a decision looms, all focus is on Kiffin with the sweepstakes heating up this weekend as LSU and Ole Miss emerge as the finalists.
“So I’m just really happy for our fans, for our players, and you know, all the stuff they’ve done with all week, from outside people saying that they were distracting to his noise," Kiffin said on Friday.
"And this is what these guys do. They’ve been dealing there for a long time. So I think it actually brings them together, and they play like that because of all the stuff outside.”
