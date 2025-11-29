Lane Kiffin Reveals Decision Timeline Amid LSU Football, Ole Miss Rebels Pursuit
In what has emerged as the No. 1 storyline across the college football season this fall, Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin is set to announce a decision on where he will coach in 2026.
The LSU Tigers, Ole Miss Rebels, and Florida Gators became the three schools in the race, but with Florida now out of contention, all focus is on the LSU program looking to lure him out of Oxford.
“No, I haven’t (made up my mind),” Kiffin told ESPN’s Taylor McGregor on the broadcast. “I’ve got a lot of praying to do to figure that out tomorrow, but right now, I’m just going to go enjoy these players.
"I told them last night, you’re going to win your 11th game, and all I want to do is experience joy watching you, and that’s what I’m about to do.”
Kiffin is set to reveal a decision within the next 24 hours with the Ole Miss Rebels and LSU Tigers looking to lock him in.
Now, following Friday's win over the Mississippi State Bulldogs, Kiffin has revealed who will help him make the decision as the clock ticks.
Seeking Advice From Nick Saban and Pete Carroll
“I miss my dad,” Kiffin said while holding back emotions. “I really missed him this week. My two calls will be the closest to that for advice, what my dad would say to do on these things. That’ll be Coach Carroll and Coach Saban. Kind of wish when you have things to do in life, that your dad was there. But it is what it is.”
Decision Timeline in Place:
“No, I haven’t (made up my mind),” Kiffin said on the broadcast. “I’ve got a lot of praying to do to figure that out tomorrow, but right now, I’m just going to go enjoy these players. I told them last night, you’re going to win your 11th game, and all I want to do is experience joy watching you, and that’s what I’m about to do.”
Players Leading the Team:
“Well, I think it’s an unbelievable job by these players,” Kiffin said postgame. “You know, we only returned two starters from last year. We were picked, I think, ninth or something in the conference. So for these guys to overcome adversity throughout the years, throughout the year, play really well, like they played a great second half today.
“So I’m just really happy for our fans, for our players, and you know, all the stuff they’ve done with all week, from outside people saying that they were distracting to his noise. And this is what these guys do. They’ve been dealing there for a long time. So I think it actually brings them together, and they play like that because of all the stuff outside.”
More LSU News:
Lane Kiffin's Betting Odds for LSU Football, Florida Gators Receives Major Update
ESPN FPI Reveals Prediction for LSU Football vs. Oklahoma Sooners in Week 14 Matchup
No. 1 Wide Receiver in Louisiana, LSU Football Commit Remains Locked in With Tigers
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU Tigers.