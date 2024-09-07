Nick Saban's Message to LSU Football: "You're Not As Bad As You Think"
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers may have dropped their Week 1 showdown against the USC Trojans, but it hasn't stopped football legend Nick Saban from believing in the program.
Saban has praised the Bayou Bengals over the last few weeks after calling Garrett Nussmeier a "sleeper" quarterback, predicting LSU to make the College Football Playoff and more.
Now, he's doubled down on his thoughts during a segment on ESPN's College GameDay:
“The one team that I was impressed with was LSU,” Saban said on ESPN College GameDay ahead of Week 2. "And it reminded me of a story when i first started coaching at Michigan State. We played Nebraska, and we got the dog beat out of us. I thought we’d never, ever win another game. And I go out after the game and shake hands with [then-Huskers head coach] Tom Osborne. He puts his arm around me and he says, ‘You’re not as bad as you think.’
“So that’s the message that I would give to LSU. You’re not as bad as you think.”
Saban has praised LSU head coach Brian Kelly and this Tigers squad. During SEC Media Days, he talked about the similarities Kelly has to when Saban was a coach.
“Brian is a lot like I was,” Saban said. “He doesn’t worry about expectations. He’s not really worried about what people say and think because he’s done it for a long time. He believes in the process that he has to try to get his team better each and every week. So, he’s not going to pay attention to that. And if you are someone who does pay attention to that, that’s the rat poison that I talk about all the time.
“That can really affect your performance and create a tremendous amount of anxiety and affect your decision-making, whether you’re playing quarterback or whether you’re calling plays on the sidelines. I don’t think Brian will be affected by that at all.”
Kelly and Co. will return to Tiger Stadium on Saturday to take on the Nicholls State Colonels in Week 2 with the program looking to get back on track in a redesigned Death Valley.
