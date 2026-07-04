Nine of the Toughest Moments on LSU's 2026 Schedule

Heading into July means college football is just around the corner. Each year, the countdown seems to get more exciting. But for LSU football, exciting is putting it simply.

The freshly renovated program has huge expectations for the 2026 season, being able to prove their talents through a tough schedule with critical deciding moments.

With nine Saturdays until kickoff, here are nine of those make-or-break moments for LSU, in no particular order.

9. The Opening Statement

Jan 13, 2020; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (22) is tackled by Clemson Tigers safety Nolan Turner (24) and Clemson Tigers safety Tanner Muse (19) in the College Football Playoff national championship game at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

As the curtains open for a brand-new LSU football program, a daunting opponent awaits them: the Clemson Tigers. The at-home Labor Day weekend matchup will be the first telltale of Lane Kiffin's program debut.

Walking away 1-0 from Clemson, for the second year in a row, would put LSU at an ideal spot for a challenging season to come. Struggling through the game, seeing mistakes made on both sides of the ball, and barely getting by with a win. That's not a game to be celebrated, but one to ask serious questions about what the rest of the season will bring.

8. Overcoming Enemy Territory Energy

Quarterback Jayden Daniels runs the ball as the LSU Tigers take on the Ole Miss Rebels at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA.Saturday October 22, 2022 Lsu Vs Ole Miss Football V1 7861 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

LSU vs Ole Miss is a classic SEC rival, making Oxford a feared enemy territory for the Tigers to play at. But there's a clear difference this season. Lane Kiffin is on the opposite sideline.

Heading into the September showdown, Kiffin and his team will be taking all the heat from the Rebels, starting when they cross state lines. Ole Miss would feel the same wrath if the game were to happen in Death Valley, but unfortunately, it's not. Huge difference for LSU.

There's no question about it - the Tigers can not let that kind of energy affect the conference matchup. It could be the most hostile environment some of these athletes will ever play in, but instead of being intimidating, it should be used for fuel.

7. Re-establishing dominance

Nov 26, 2022; College Station, Texas, USA; LSU Tigers defensive end BJ Ojulari (18) and Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Conner Weigman (15) in action during the game between the Texas A&M Aggies and the LSU Tigers at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

Hosting Texas A&M is one of the biggest advantages LSU has this season, against its now-permanent conference opponent. The Tigers have been dominated by the Aggies in the last two matchups, both in Baton Rouge and at the notorious Kyle Field.

Now, it's time to bring back the Baton Rouge curse to Texas A&M. If LSU can secure a late September win over the Aggies, they won't only re-establish dominance for future matchups, but prove to a team that has been closely ranked to the Tigers all offseason who's superior.

6. The Tiger Bowl Timing

Kayshon Boutte 1 is tackled as The LSU Tigers take on the Auburn Tigers in Tiger Stadium. Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. Half 1 Lsu Vs Auburn Football 0805 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The road game against Auburn will be a full-blown showcase of two talented Tiger teams, both debuting new programs this season. But the real challenge for LSU isn't the intimidating scene of Jordan-Hare Stadium, but the timing of the conference matchup.

It will be LSU's eighth game in a row, with a bye week just around the corner. Then comes a daunting SEC gauntlet for Kiffin's team, making the game a serious trap for LSU. The offensive success, matched with a concrete wall of defense, is most important here. It's not just about gaining another win; it's showing the nation that this team has ultimate endurance.

5. Victory In The Playoff-Picture Matchups

November 5, 2011; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; LSU Tigers kicker Drew Alleman (30) and LSU Tigers holder Brad Wing (38) celebrate the game winning overtime field goal against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Bryant Denny Stadium. The LSU Tigers defeated Alabama 9-6 in overtime. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After a rested bye week, the next four weeks for LSU are brutal. And to make things worse, they could make or break the Tigers' chances of being in the conversation of championship contenders.

If LSU enters this critical time of the season with two losses under its belt, one more could eliminate them from a SEC championship and put them at risk for the playoff picture. If they enter undefeated and come out of November with three losses, it's the same outcome. So when entering the biggest stretch of the season, there is little to no room for error for a chance in the postseason.

4. The Last Defensive Stand Against Alabama

Jan 9, 2012; New Orleans, LA, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide running back Eddie Lacy (42) runs with the ball during the first half of the 2012 BCS National Championship game against the LSU Tigers at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Alabama visiting Baton Rouge for an early-November matchup is another largely anticipated game on LSU's schedule. It's a classic matchup between the long-term rivals, and a definite swing game.

Both teams will put on an offensive talent show during the Week 10 conference matchup. Until it comes down to the wire, where LSU's defense has the chance to take over the outcome and cut Alabama short of a victorious score. That's where their top-tier talent can face a true evaluation.

3. Staying In The Spotlight

November 3, 2012; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; LSU Tigers fans cheer as the football team makes their way to the stadium prior to kickoff against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Crystal LoGiudice-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The madness continues with the Tigers facing Texas the following week for two A-list teams to face off. After Kiffin's hire, these programs are the most talked about teams in the SEC, often being compared side-by-side.

But this November, it's not a recruiting race that will give the glory to one team; it's the one that walks away victorious. And if it's not LSU, their momentum, record, and identity as a team can not be fully taken away from the spotlight. The higher the stakes, the more the win will mean for the rest of the season. It's not just a stage for a must-watch football game; it's the stage for who can outshine in the league.

2. The Communication Chokehold

A checkered pattern colors Neyland Stadium during the Tennessee Volunteers vs. Georgia Bulldogs game at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee on Saturday, September 30, 2017. Ut Neyland Checkered 2017 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The road game against the Volunteers, especially after back-to-back weeks facing Alabama and Texas, will be the ultimate challenge for the team's endurance. It's also a chance for them to shine where it matters most - when the clock is ticking down, and the fans stand up.

By Week 13, Sam Leavitt and his offense should have it all figured out, becoming an unstoppable force against any opponent. But Neyland's noise will be the final regular-season test for the transfer play-caller, being able to dominate in a crowd of 100,000 hostile fans, all hoping he fails. Messing up during third downs here could not only cost the game for LSU, but also the rest of the season's momentum.

1. Surviving Selection Sunday

Dec 1, 2025; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; LSU new head coach Lane Kiffin speaks at South Stadium Club at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As the regular season ends and Selection Sunday arrives, the pressure is still on for the Tigers if they are a no-show for the SEC championship. The entire season leads up to the postseason, and for LSU's upcoming season, it's a well-known standard.

A spot in the postseason means a chance at a title. A chance to prove the program Kiffin just built up. And if not, the entire nation will look at the program differently, silencing the hype around a team that couldn't deliver its top-ranked talent.

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