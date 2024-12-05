No. 1 Running Back in America, LSU Signee Harlem Berry Receives NFL Comparison
Metairie (La.) St. Martin's Episcopal five-star running back Harlem Berry is Baton Rouge bound after putting pen to paper with the LSU Tigers on National Signing Day.
Berry, the No. 1 running back in America, committed to Brian Kelly and the program on Jan. 3 while remaining loyal to his pledge until the end.
He's a player that jumps off the page when looking at the numbers. Berry is one of the most decorated athletes in Louisiana history and heads to LSU as the highest-rated running back in the state since Leonard Fournette.
On Signing Day, the superlatives came rolling in for Berry with analysts simply calling him a "human highlight reel" or the "human joystick" with the way he bounces off of defenders and remains upright.
But there's an even greater piece of praise from On3 Sports National Scout Cody Bellaire.
He has burst on the recruiting scene at a rapid pace with expert scouts comparing the "generational" talent to NFL legend Reggie Bush.
"I remember watching Harlem Berry for the first time a couple of years ago and a name popped into my head immediately. I remember telling myself, "'you can't compare them, don't do that.' And yet, here we are... Who do I think is Harlem Berry's player comparison? Reggie Bush," On3 National Scout Cody Bellaire said.
"First thing I did was look at the numbers. The athletic profiles are SHOCKINGLY similar. And if you look at Reggie Bush's pro day numbers and project where Harlem Berry COULD BE whenever his pro day comes after seeing his camp testing, the numbers are certainly attainable."
The proof is in the numbers and Bellaire alluded to that after taking a deeper dive into their production.
"Then I looked at a different set of numbers; the production.
Reggie Bush Junior Stats
- 2,210 rushing yards, 925 receiving yards, 34 total touchdowns
Harlem Berry Junior Stats
- 2,080 rushing yards, 401 receiving yards, 44 total touchdowns"
Of course, comparing Berry to one of the all-time greats at both the college ranks as well as NFL sets lofty expectations, but national scouts believe he has "limitless" potential.
"Reggie Bush is one of the all-time greats. So to say Harlem Berry will match his accolades, production and NFL draft status is OBVIOUSLY a big ask. And I am not saying he necessarily will or won't reach that lofty bar. However, the tape and the numbers are extremely interesting," Bellaire added.
Now, he's Baton Rouge bound where he had no doubt he'd ultimately put pen to paper with the program.
"Before I even made the decision, I knew where I wanted to go," Berry said on Signing Day, "and once I made it, I was locked in. Nothing was going to change my mind."
Berry has proven to be big on loyalty and relationships, which paved the way for the five-star to put pen to paper with the Tigers on Wednesday.
"I built a great relationship with (LSU running backs coach Frank Wilson)," Berry said. "All the other coaches at the other universities, I felt that they could get me where I needed to get. But it was just that connection I had with coach Frank. It was more than just football."
Berry's mother echoed the same sentiment in an interview with The Advocate:
"Being from the South, you know the hospitality here was overwhelming, as opposed to all of the other colleges that we visited," Tonika said. "And what we looked at was the family. We are big on family. And when we went to LSU, we weren't introduced to one set group of (people). We were introduced to parents, coaches, other athletes. It was just like a family."
Berry will enroll early and make his way to LSU in January where he will take part in spring football with the Tigers.
