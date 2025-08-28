No. 1 Wide Receiver in America, Five-Star LSU Football Pledge on 'Flip Watch'
Hattiesburg (Miss.) five-star wide receiver Tristen Keys is gearing up for his senior campaign in the Magnolia State after a busy stretch on the recruiting scene this offseason.
Keys, the No. 1 wideout in America, revealed a commitment to Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers in March, but it didn't stop him for evaluating all options heading into the summer.
The 6-foot-3, 185-pounder is fresh off of leading his Hattiesburg High School squad to a 13-1 record in 2024 after logging 58 receptions for 1,275 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns where he quickly emerged as the top wideout in America.
Keys dominated the prep scene last fall with college programs intensifying their pursuits, but it's the LSU Tigers that ultimately landed the verbal commitment in March.
Fast forward to the summer, and Keys enjoyed an official visit stretch where he checked in with the Miami Hurricanes, Texas A&M Aggies, Auburn Tigers and Tennessee Volunteers.
Despite multiple official visits to top programs across the country, Keys remained loyal to his LSU pledge and stayed committed to Kelly and Co.
"When it comes to money and development, of course I'd take development first because we trying to get to that big money, which is NFL," Keys said. "When it comes to 700 to seven figures, and the production is there with the 700, I would take it because I want to be ready and prepared for the next level as fast as possible. So development is No. 1 for me, for sure."
"I just feel like choosing development over money is a smart business decision, honestly," Keys added. "When you get on the field, make plays, more opportunities come."
But one team is turning up the heat for Keys heading into the upcoming season.
The Tennessee Volunteers remain a threat to flip Keys, according to Rivals' Chad Simmons, but the Texas A&M Aggies are also "strongly pushing" for the LSU pledge.
"He's a five-star receiver committed to LSU. He's been to Tennessee probably 4, 5 or 6 times and took an [official visit] there over the summer," Simmons said. "I keep hearing from people, 'Chad if you're a betting guy, take the field over LSU in the end for Tristen Keys.'
"We know LSU is going to work really hard, and they're going to have to, to keep him in this class through December to get him signed. Tennessee is definitely one to watch for Tristen Keys as well. Tennessee is hot."
On Thursday, Rivals' Shea Dixon revealed via X that "flip watch" is heating up as Keys continues mulling over his options.
LSU will continue keeping a foot on the gas for the five-star commitment with the elite Magnolia State wideout headlining the 2026 Recruiting Class.
Kelly and Co. currently hold commitments from both the No. 1 and No. 2 rated wide receivers in Louisiana with Jabari Mack and Kenny Darby pledged to the program.
Now, all eyes are on keeping Keys in the mix with the Tennessee Volunteers intensifying their pursuit.
