LSU Football, Texas and Ohio State Eyeing Critical Visits With Five-Star Recruit

Gilmer (Tex.) five-star offensive lineman Ismael Camara is lining up an official visit schedule with programs from coast-to-coast battling to get the highly-touted prospect on campus.

Camara checks in as the No. 3 interior offensive lineman in America with Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers firmly in the mix as a school to watch in his process.

The 6-foot-6, 335-pounder is coming off of a strong junior campaign where he quickly blossomed into a national prospect with a myriad of new offers added to his scholarship count.

Camara has scholarships from the likes of the LSU Tigers, Alabama Crimson Tide, Oregon Ducks, SMU Mustangs, Oklahoma Sooners, and Nebraska Cornhuskers, among several others, on the soffer sheet as his meteoric rise continues.

"Immensely gifted offensive line prospect with enormous size and impressive functional athleticism. Originally from Europe (France); Newcomer to football who plays like a veteran. Three-phase contributor for perennial Texas 4A powerhouse. Higher center of gravity, but naturally flexible and bends with relative ease considering size/mass," 247Sports wrote.

"Flashes a mean streak as a run blocker, looks to finish, and hunts for extra work. Understandably still honing technique and awareness in certain situations, but consistently engaged and active in myriad scenarios. View as a legitimate multi-positional prospect who transcends specific position labels.

"Could play tackle, guard, or even D-lineman at the high-major level, and owns traits that suggest long-term pro potential, particularly as a tone-setting guard or massive tackle."

Now, official visits are being locked in with the Texas Longhorns earning one during the weekend of June 12-14 - but the LSU Tigers are eyeing one as well.

Kiffin and the LSU Tigers join the Texas A&M Aggies, Oregon Ducks, Tennessee Volunteers, and Ohio State Buckeyes as programs looking to land one, according to Orangebloods.com.

Recruiting Update: 4⭐ OL Ismael Camara has locked in his UT official visit for the weekend of June 12-14



Camara also has plans for official visits to Texas A&M, LSU, Oregon, Tennessee and Ohio State.



The elite interior offensive lineman has ascended into one of America's top prospects with the LSU Tigers looking to get him on campus as the coaching staff further develops the relationship.

Now, amid a pivotal offseason for Camara, all eyes are on the five-star as he evaluates contenders in the coming months.

