No. 2 RB in Louisiana, LSU Football Signee JT Lindsey in Midst of Historic Season
Brian Kelly and the LSU football staff signed the No. 2 rated running back in Louisiana, JT Lindsey, on Wednesday with the program securing the coveted prospect's services.
Lindsey, a Top 10 back in America, gives the Bayou Bengals a critical piece to the future of the backfield after making things official on National Signing Day this week.
The Alexandria High (La.) four-star running back JT Lindsey revealed a commitment to the LSU Tigers on April 13 with Kelly and Co. prioritizing the Louisiana star.
Now, with his recruitment in the rearview mirror, Lindsey continues piecing together a historic season for his high school program.
On Friday night, Lindsey and his Alexandria High squad took down John Curtis in the Louisiana State Semifinals behind a historic night from the LSU signee.
Lindsey's numbers jump off of the page: 41 (!) carries for 247 yards and two touchdowns. It was his sixth 200+ yard performance of the season.
On the season, the Bayou State star is up to 2,361 yards and 33 touchdowns on 302 carries on the season. He has 36 total touchdowns on the year.
The 5-foot-11, 185-pounder has been a fast-rising prospect in the 2025 Recruiting Class with several premier programs battling for his services, but once the LSU Tigers extended a scholarship, he knew where he wanted to be.
Lindsey's historic season is the cherry on top to an electric high school campaign. Now, after taking down John Curtis on Friday night, his program has punched its ticket to the Louisiana State Championship.
LSU has secured the services of the No. 1 and No. 2 running backs in Louisiana with both Harlem Berry and Lindsey on board.
For Berry, he dove into his recruiting process and the desire to play for the LSU Tigers alongside Lindsey.
The No. 1 Running Back in America: Harlem Berry
Metairie (La.) St. Martin's Episcopal five-star running back Harlem Berry made things official on Wednesday morning after putting pen to paper with the LSU Tigers on National Signing Day.
Berry, the No. 1 running back in America, committed to Brian Kelly and the Bayou Bengals on Jan. 3 and remained loyal to his pledge over the last 11 months.
Now, the Louisiana phenom, who's the highest rated running back out of the Bayou State since Leonard Fournette, is headed to Baton Rouge.
"Before I even made the decision, I knew where I wanted to go," Berry said on Signing Day, "and once I made it, I was locked in. Nothing was going to change my mind."
Berry has proven to be big on loyalty and relationships, which paved the way for the five-star to put pen to paper with the Tigers on Wednesday.
"I built a great relationship with (LSU running backs coach Frank Wilson)," Berry said. "All the other coaches at the other universities, I felt that they could get me where I needed to get. But it was just that connection I had with coach Frank. It was more than just football."
Berry will be an early-enrollee and make his way to Baton Rouge in January.
