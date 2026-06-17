Number One LB in 2027 Recruiting Class Announces Decision Date, Tigers in the Hunt

The LSU Tigers football program slammed on the gas as soon as head coach Lane Kiffin got to Baton Rouge, and they've shown no signs of slowing down.

With a big season ahead for the Tigers and Kiffin, it's never too early to look beyond 2026. The Tigers have been working the recruiting trail day and night for their 2027 class and recently made a few big splashes.

Can the coaching staff add a few more potential superstars to the class before the start of this season? One recent announcement may bode well for the program's chances in that department.

Date Set

On3/Rivals National recruting and transfer portal reporter Hayes Fawcett revealed that the number one linebacker in the class of 2027, Kaden Henderson has set an announcement date for his commitment.

Henderson has plans to reveal the program he intends to play for on June 18th.

NEWS: Five-Star LB Kaden Henderson will announce his commitment on Thursday, June 18th, he tells me for @Rivals



The No. 1 LB in the 2027 Class will choose between LSU, Notre Dame, and Texas A&Mhttps://t.co/iBF0yGEqQk pic.twitter.com/XHBztPY0jQ — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) June 16, 2026

The Tigers will have to fend off the Texas A&M Aggies and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish for the top linebacker in 2027. Getting Henderson to Baton Rouge would be massive for Kiffin and would have to elevate the Tigers' 2027 class to nearly a top-five ranking.

The six-foot-five, 225-pound linebacker would be a game-changer for the Tigers' defense. According to his recruiting profile on Rivals, Henderson reminds scouts of former Jacksonville Jaguars star Myles Jack.

If you need a brief lesson on the kind of player Jack was, he was one of the more physical linebackers of his time in college and the NFL. Henderson will certainly be a tone setter in the middle of the Tigers' defense if he is getting comparisons to Jack.

On A Roll

Dec 1, 2025; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; LSU new head coach Lane Kiffin, left, and LSU athletic director Verge Ausberry greet each other at South Stadium Club at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

Coach Kiffin and the Tigers have been on a little bit of a hot streak when it comes to recruiting. Just this week, the Tigers have landed three players for the 2027 class. Four-star running back Tre Segarra, four-star offensive lineman Terrance Smith, and three-star offensive tackle Amaziah Siale.

The Tigers are celebrating the 14th-best 2027 class in the country, with plenty of room to go even higher.

It's an exciting time to follow this program, and as each day passes, it's clear as to why this athletic department wanted Coach Kiffin at the helm to change the culture. June 18th could be another banner day for the coaching staff and the future of this program.

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