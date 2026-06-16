What Happened Last Time the LSU Tigers Played the Texas Longhorns?

A week removed after what can be expected to be a thrilling matchup between the LSU Tigers and the Alabama Crimson Tide, the Tigers will stay in Baton Rouge another week to welcome Steve Sarkisian and the Texas Longhorns to "Death Valley."

In a battle of two teams that many would consider the "winners" of the transfer portal over the offseason, Lane Kiffin's final home game in his first regular season as head coach of the Tigers should have his work cut out for him.

You don't have to go back too far in time to reminisce on the last time the two teams met, but it was when Texas was still in the Big 12, and the quarterback for the Tigers was beginning what many consider the greatest season ever by a college starting quarterback.

Burrow vs. Ehlinger, September 7, 2019

LSU Tigers quarterback Joe Burrow (9) throws a pass in the first half against the Texas Longhorns at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Deep in the heart of Texas at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, one of the best matchups of the 2019 college football season was set to take place in Week 2, with Tom Herman and the Big 12's Longhorns against Ed Orgeron and the SEC's Tigers, both coming off strong Week 1 wins.

LSU kicker Cade York began the day with a 36-yard field goal, but the Longhorns would score the first touchdown of the night as quarterback Sam Ehlinger found Brennan Eagles for a 55-yard score early in the second quarter.

Another field goal from York and two touchdowns from Burrow to wide receiver Justin Jefferson to give LSU a stern 20-7 lead heading into half, before Ehlinger would come out in the third quarter with a rushing score and then a 20-yard pass to Jake Smith for six more points to cut the Tigers' lead to just two, 23-21 after three.

Burrow, known for his ability to thrive under pressure, hooked up with wideout Terrace Marshall Jr. from 26 yards out to further the LSU lead, only for the Longhorns to crawl back within two after Devin Duvernay sped in a 44-yard receiving score.

After a 12-yard rushing score by Tigers halfback Clyde Edwards-Helaire and only a field goal from the cleat of Longhorns kicker Cameron Dicker, LSU got a small amount of breathing room, which was subsequently blown out of proportions as Burrow connected with Jefferson for a 61-yard touchdown, the future NFL Offensive Player of the Year's third on the night and Burrow's fourth.

Duvernay again hit paydirt from 15 yards out after the long score, but there were only 22 seconds left on the clock, and after the Tigers recovered the onside kick, all Burrow had to do was kneel out the clock to give LSU a 45-38 win, their second in a perfect 15-0 national championship-winning campaign.

Burrow finished with 31 completions for 471 yards passing, four touchdowns, and an interception, while Jefferson recorded nine catches for 163 yards and three touchdowns as the two teams combined for 1,103 total yards of offense.

LSU and Texas meet for the first time as SEC members on November 14 at Tiger Stadium as two former Nick Saban proteges hash it out for some late season momentum.

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