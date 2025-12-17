Ohio State Buckeyes Interview LSU Football Assistant for Role on Ryan Day's Staff

LSU Tigers head coach Lane Kiffin continues tinkering the staff in Baton Rouge with a myriad of Ole Miss assistant coaches following him from Oxford.

After making things official with the LSU program on Nov. 30, Kiffin brought over his offensive coordinator, wide receivers coach, tight ends coach, and general manager, among other staffers, to join him in the next chapter of his coaching career.

LSU will operate with the current Tigers staff from the 2025 season under interim coach Frank Wilson for the Texas Bowl against Houston, but following the Dec. 27 matchup, those staffers that have been replaced will be exploring options elsewhere.

LSU Tigers wide receivers coach Cortez Hankton is proactively looking for new jobs after Kiffin brought over his position coach from Ole Miss - George McDonald.

According to ESPN 104.5 Baton Rouge, Hankton has interviewed for a position on the Ohio State Buckeyes staff.

Source: Cortez Hankton has interviewed for a position on Ohio State’s staff.



Hankton has served as WR Coach at LSU since 2022 and added co-OC duties in 2024. Lane Kiffin brought George McDonald from Ole Miss.



OSU is replacing Brian Hartline who worked with WRs in addition to… — Matt Moscona (@MattMoscona) December 17, 2025

The defending National Champions will be looking to replace Brian Hartlin who worked with the wide receivers along with his offensive coordinator duties after accepting the head coaching job at South Florida.

Now, Hankton has reportedly interviewed for a position on Ryan Day's staff as he explores options fo the next chapter of his coaching career.

The LSU Bio: Hankton Edition

Hankton, a native of New Orleans and former NFL wide receiver, serves as LSU’s co-offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach. Hankton joined the staff in January of 2022 as the passing game coordinator and wide receivers coach and was elevated to his current role in January of 2024.

In addition to his on-field role, Hankton is heavily involved in recruiting and had a big hand in LSU signing three consecutive Top 10 high school classes as well as the nation’s No. 1 rated transfer portal class for the 2025 season.

As LSU’s co-offensive coordinator, Hankton is responsible for the day-to-day implementation and organization of the offense.

In his three years at LSU, the Tigers have ranked among the top two in the SEC in passing offense twice (No. 1 in 2023; No. 2 in 2024).

