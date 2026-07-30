Ole Miss Lawsuits Add More Tension to LSU’s Upcoming Trip to Oxford

The LSU Tigers are expected to have the quickest turnaround of any team in college football heading into the 2026 season.

The reason for that is the arrival of head coach Lane Kiffin. After getting the Ole Miss Rebels to the College Football Playoff last season, many believe Kiffin should be able to do that for the Tigers in year one.

To get to the mountaintop, Kiffin will have to beat his former team on the field and, apparently, off the field.

Earlier this week, it was reported that the Rebels filed breach of contract lawsuits against former players Devin Harper and Princewill Umanmielen.

Legal Battle

NEW: Ole Miss has filed breach-of-contract lawsuits against former players and current LSU players Devin Harper and Princewill Umanmielen, the school announced. https://t.co/4gaTD3b2AL pic.twitter.com/9NPdtq8Z1L — On3 (@On3) July 28, 2026

College sports have made some massive strides with the introduction of NIL and paying players. However, this is the ugly side of the sport.

Harper and Umanmielen followed their head coach to Baton Rouge, and now, they may have to pay for it. But what this is really doing is stoking the flames of what will be the biggest rivalry game in 2026.

Oct 25, 2025; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin speaks with Ole Miss Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss (6) during the second half at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As soon as the college football world found out that the Tigers have to travel to Vaught-Hemingway Stadium this season, it became the one game no one is going to miss.

There are plenty of reasons for Rebels fans to have a bad taste in their mouths. Most will always wonder that if Kiffin had stayed during the CFP last season, could the team have won the national championship.

It also probably doesn't feel good to know that their former coach chose LSU because he felt like it was his best chance to win national championships.

When these two teams take the field in less than two months, the game will be surrounded by an atmosphere that will never be duplicated again. There will also be plenty of stakes in this one beyond bragging rights.

Jul 23, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; LSU Tigers head coach Lane Kiffin speaks to the press during SEC Football Kickoff Media Day at the Tampa Marriott. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The legal issues brought up by Ole Miss could be a little game of cat and mouse. But you best believe this issue is going to bleed into the much-anticipated matchup on the gridiron.

The losing team in this one will feel it for the rest of the season. It also could cause them to miss the College Football Playoff.

There's a lot riding on this SEC clash. However, first and foremost, no one can deny that the bragging rights are what the fan bases will care about the most.

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