Ole Miss Makes Final Decision on Lane Kiffin for CFP Amid LSU Football Pursuit
The LSU Tigers await a decision from Lane Kiffin with the administration in Baton Rouge going "all-in" on the Ole Miss Rebels shot-caller amid a coaching search for the program.
After parting ways with Brian Kelly in late October, the LSU administration circled Kiffin as the No. 1 target with athletics director Verge Ausberry spearheading the push alongside his search committee.
Now, LSU has entered the "Kiffin Sweepstakes" with the Tigers in a three-team battle alongside the Ole Miss Rebels and Florida Gators.
But it's the program in Baton Rouge that's picking up momentum, according to CBS Sports.
"Numerous sources with knowledge of the situation have told CBS Sports in the last 24 hours that they believe the momentum has shifted in LSU's favor to land the talented head coach. To be clear, that does not mean it's a done deal," CBS Sports wrote on Saturday.
"Throughout the week, Kiffin has seemingly gone back and forth by the day while trying to make a decision.
"For example, there were multiple days this week that sources felt like it was trending toward Kiffin taking the job at LSU only for it to then come across the next day like he was giving real thought to staying at Ole Miss."
LSU will await a final verdict on Saturday after Kiffin and Ole Miss officials set a decision date following the Rebels' Egg Bowl clash versus Mississippi State.
Ole Miss Athletics Director Keith Carter met with Kiffin on Friday where both parties decided he will coach the Egg Bowl vs. Mississippi State on Nov. 28 - then make an announcement on his plans for the future the next day [Nov. 29].
If Kiffin were to depart Ole Miss for either LSU or Florida, the administration has made up its mind on whether he will be able to coach in the College Football Playoff, according to Yahoo Sports' Ross Dellenger.
“There does seem to be an ultimatum this week: Sign a lucrative extension with the program or leave immediately for another job. If he chooses to leave, Kiffin is not expected to coach the playoff — a decision that school officials have arrived at over the past several weeks (not such a surprise given Kiffin’s actions up to this point),” Dellenger reported.
Now, all eyes are on Kiffin with a decision looming as the LSU Tigers look to get over the finish line for the most popular coach on the carousel.
