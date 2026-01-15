LSU Football Expected to Be in the Mix for Elite Ole Miss Rebels Transfer TJ Dottery

Ole Miss Rebels linebacker TJ Dottery intends to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal after three seasons in Oxford with multiple SEC programs expecting to be involved in his recruitment.

Dottery originally signed with Dabo Swinney and the Clemson Tigers out of high school, but after redshirting across his lone season with the program, made his way to Ole Miss in 2023 prior to Fall Camp.

Due to NCAA rules, the 6-foot-2, 230-pounder was forced to sit out the entirety of the 2023 regular season prior to making his presence felt over the last two years for the Rebels - emerging as one of the top second-level defenders in the conference.

The Alabama native totaled 98 tackles, including 48 solo, to lead the Rebels in both categories across a massive 2025 campaign amid a College Football Playoff run. He also added two forced fumbles, a pair of pass breakups and 1.5 sacks during the season.

Dottery had his breakout season in 2024 where he logged 76 tackles (42 solo) with a pair of sacks, a forced fumble and a PBU where he's accumulated 90 solo tackles (174 total) across his time in Oxford.

Ole Miss LB TJ Dottery has entered the transfer portal, @On3 has learned.



The former Clemson transfer posted 174 tackles, 10 TFLs, 3.5 sacks and 3 forced fumbles the last two seasons with the Rebels.https://t.co/d1fhYwruUJ pic.twitter.com/XIcRefFW9A — Pete Nakos (@PeteNakos) January 15, 2026

Now, Dottery is expected to be one of the most sought-after players in the NCAA Transfer Portal where Lane Kiffin could look to reunite with one of his former Ole Miss Rebels.

LSU returns Whit Weeks at the linebacker position - along with Davhon Keys and multiple youngsters including Charles Ross II, Jaiden Braker, and Keylan Moses, among others - but it's no secret Dottery would be the cherry on top to a talented corps for the 2026 season.

There will be a myriad of schools entering the race, but LSU is expected to be involved in his process as Dottery begins his recruitment after entering the Transfer Portal late Wednesday night.

A Weeks-Dottery tandem sounds enticing… https://t.co/2Cr1tPXNx2 — Matt Moscona (@MattMoscona) January 15, 2026

“Definitely a blessing, man. He talked about when I came here in ’23, you could see the program moving in the right direction,” Dottery said after the Fiesta Bowl loss.

“Just wanted to be whatever I could do to help the program keep going in that direction. And the fans, the team, I love them all.”

Now, all eyes are on Dottery's process in the Transfer Portal with a slew of programs preparing to open their checkbooks for the talented defender.

